Want a CNG compact SUV? Check out Maruti Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki offers the Brezza with a CNG powertrain and a petrol powertrain
The CNG powertrain is offered with LXi, VXi and ZXi variants.
They are priced at ₹9.24 lakh, ₹10.60 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh respectively
Powering the CNG variants is the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine.
It produces 103 Ps and 137 Nm while running on petrol
While running on CNG, the power is reduced to 88 Ps and torque falls to 121.5 Nm
The CNG variants only come with a 5-speed manual gearbox
Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency figure of 25.51km/kg