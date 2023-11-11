Want a CNG compact SUV? Check out Maruti Brezza CNG

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 11, 2023

Maruti Suzuki offers the Brezza with a CNG powertrain and a petrol powertrain

The CNG powertrain is offered with LXi, VXi and ZXi variants.

They are priced at 9.24 lakh, 10.60 lakh and 11.99 lakh respectively

Powering the CNG variants is the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. 

It produces 103 Ps and 137 Nm while running on petrol

While running on CNG, the power is reduced to 88 Ps and torque falls to 121.5 Nm

The CNG variants only come with a 5-speed manual gearbox

Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency figure of  25.51km/kg
