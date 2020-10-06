Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza managed to set the sub-compact SUV segment on fire when it was first showcased at Auto Expo 2016 and launches in the subsequent months. In the over four years since, Brezza has managed to hold on to its position of strength despite formidable rivals entering the field of play and recently crossed the 5.5 lakh sales milestone.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Maruti informed that Brezza now has the distinction of becoming the fastest sub-compact SUV to reach this sales milestone and a large chunk of this is due to the initial response and reception towards it as well as the latest updates that the vehicle received earlier in 2020.

Brezza was initially offered in with a diesel-only engine option but it manages to become an instant hit due to its appealing SUV-like looks, a pleasant cabin and a reasonably refined drive. Timely updates kept the Brezza ticking at a nice pace and while the dwindling demand for diesel vehicles did emerge as a massive challenge, Maruti updated the car with a 4 cylinder 1.5 litre K-series BS6 petrol engine. The updated Brezza also makes use of new LED head lamp with DRLs, auto transmission with Hill Hold Assist and the smart hybrid technology. It has a claimed mileage of 18.76 kmpl in the auto transmission option and 17.03 kmpl in the manual.

Maruti states that Brezza has benefited from being a trendsetter in the automobile market. "“Since its launch, Vitara Brezza has dominated the compact SUV segment. As a trendsetter, it clicked with the passion of the SUV buyer, with its bold design language, powerful performance and sporty character," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

While Brezza will continue to benefit from its updates as well as Maruti's robust post-sales network, it also faces a whole lot of competition from newer and upcoming rivals. Hyundai Venue has been an adversary of note for sometime now while the recently-launched Sonet from Kia too has received a strong intial response. Toyota Urban Cruiser, based on Brezza, was also launched last month while Nissan is preparing Magnite as a rescue product to give wings to its rather fractured fortunes here.