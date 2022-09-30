Big discount on Maruti’s most affordable car Alto. Check how much you can save

Maruti Suzuki had launched the Alto K10 third generation model on August 18 this year at a starting price of ₹ 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It has barely been a month ago that Maruti Suzuki drove in the third generation Alto K10 in India, the most affordable hatchback one can buy currently. Amid the festive season, Maruti Suzuki decided to make it a bit more affordable for customers by announcing big discount on the hatchback. Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of ₹25,000 on the new K10, while the Alto 800cc hatchback gets a benefit of ₹29,000. While it could be exciting offer for those looking to buy an affordable car, it is quite rare of Maruti Suzuki to include a recently-launched car in such a scheme so early.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was launched on August 18 as the third generation model which made its debut back in 2011. The new Alto K10 is priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec automatic variant. The starting price of the 800cc model is ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the new generation Alto K10 comes equipped with a new K-series 1.0-litre dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine. It is capable of generating maximum power of 66.62PS and maximum torque at 89 Nm. Maruti says the new generation Alto K10 will offer improved mileage with the automatic variants claiming fuel efficiency of 24.90 kmpl while the manual variants offering 24.39 kmpl.

The new Alto K10 has also been enriched with modern features. There is now a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system which has been borrowed from its siblings like S-Presso, Celerio and Wagon-R. It supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, besides USB, Bluetooth and AUX cable. The steering wheel too is new and comes with mounted controls for the infotainment system.

Alto K10 also has enhanced safety features. These include the likes of Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Reverse Parking Sensor, speed sensing auto door lock, high speed alert, pre-tensioner and force limit front seat belt along with many other safety features.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in six exterior colour options which include Speedy Blue, Earth Gold, Sizzling Red, Silky White, Solid White and Granite Grey.

