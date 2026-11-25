The Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet has received an extensive visual makeover from aftermarket specialist Mansory. The package brings prominent aerodynamic additions, brown-tinted carbon fibre components and a heavily customised interior, giving the convertible a considerably more dramatic appearance than the standard model.

Called the Soft Kit, the upgrade was first previewed on the 911 Turbo S Coupe earlier this year. The package covers several exterior and interior components, while Mansory has not announced any performance modifications for the Cabriolet showcased here.

Extensive exterior changes

The rear of the modified 911 gets the most prominent additions. Mansory has developed a custom engine cover topped by a large, fixed two-piece rear wing. Both components feature brown-tinted carbon fibre, a finish also used on the rear diffuser. Matte black exhaust tips and an illuminated Mansory badge complete the revised tail section.

The same carbon fibre treatment extends across the body. The kit includes widened wheel arches, redesigned air intake surrounds, extended side skirts and new exterior mirrors. At the front, Mansory has added a redesigned bonnet, modified headlight surrounds, covers for the wiper blades, aerodynamic canards and a more prominent front splitter.

Buyers can also choose from four forged wheel designs, offered in 21-inch and 22-inch sizes.

Orange accents inside the cabin

The changes continue inside the convertible, where the original upholstery has been replaced with a combination of black suede and tartan inserts. Orange piping and detailing add contrast to the seats, while the seat belts also get the same bright colour.

Brown carbon fibre elements feature on several cabin surfaces, including the dashboard, steering wheel, centre console and door panels. Mansory has also fitted leather floor mats as part of the interior makeover.

Individual parts available separately

Owners do not have to purchase the entire package, as Mansory offers the body kit components individually. This allows customers to select specific exterior or interior upgrades rather than opting for the complete transformation.

While no additional power has been specified for this particular Cabriolet, Mansory offers a separate EVO 900 package for the Porsche. It increases output from the twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six engine to 888 bhp and 774 lb-ft of torque.

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