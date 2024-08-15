Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What exactly has changed

After a long wait of almost two years and numerous spy shots, the Mahindra Thar Roxx or the Thar five door has finally hit the Indian market at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Notably these are introductory prices and are likely to go up in the near future. Nonetheless even with the introductory prices, the Thar Roxx is ₹1.64 lakh pricier than the base RWD Mahindra Thar.

For the extra money, customers of the Mahindra Thar Roxx will get more than just an extra set of doors over the Thar. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is more t

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India, priced from ₹12.99 lakh

However, for the extra money, customers of the Mahindra Thar Roxx will get more than just an extra set of doors over the Thar. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is more than just a stretched version of the Thar. It actually brings the practicality part to what Mahindra terms as the best off-roader in the segment. Let's take a deep dive to understand what all has been added to the Mahindra Thar Roxx package over the Thar.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar E 60 kWh 60 kWh ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Specs

Powering the Mahindra Thar Roxx is the 2.2-litre diesel motor churning out 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base MX1 trim. The MX1 petrol draws power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol that churns out 158 bhp and 330 Nm. Both are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The MX variants only get the RWD setup.

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV poses a commanding road presence over its three-door sibling thanks to its larger size and muscular look.

Meanwhile in the AX variants, the petrol engine produces 175 bhp and 380 Nm of torque while the diesel engine produces 173 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. In the AX series, both the engines get an option of six speed AISIN automatic transmissions in addition to a six speed manual transmission. The AX variants starting with the AX5L get an option for 4X4 capabilities.

Also watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched: First Look

On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar gets two diesel engine options along with one petrol engine option. The base RWD variant is powered by a 1.5L diesel mill producing 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque while the 2.2L diesel powering the AWD versions produce 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The 1.5L diesel engine is paired with a six speed manual transmission while the 2.2L diesel gets an option for six speed manual transmissions and six speed torque converter automatic transmissions.

The 2.0L petrol engine on the other hand paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a six speed torque converter automatic transmission produces 150 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The petrol engine remains common across both the RWD and 4X4 models.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Features

This is one area where the Mahindra Thar Roxx glides over the Thar. With the elongated Thar, Mahindra has made sure that the product not only is more practical but is also loaded with creature comforts which was missing in the Mahindra Thar.

Also Read : 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx launched: Variant-wise price & feature list explained

To begin with right from the base MX1 variant, the Mahindra Thar Roxx gets LED C-shaped DRLs with LED headlamps and LED tail lights, a 26.03 cm infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto dimming rear view mirror and wireless phone charger. Meanwhile the top of the line AX7L gets 18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, ADAS level 2 features, six way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, nine speaker Harman Kardon music system with subwoofer and many more.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets distinctly different styling over the Thar 3-door with the new six-slat grille, LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lamps integrated into the bumpers

In contrast, the Mahindra Thar in the base AX hardtop RWD variant gets single zone front ac while the top of the line LX AWD variant gets 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16 inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps and a bit more.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Price

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been introduced at an introductory price of ₹12.99 lakh for the petrol MX1 RWD variant while the diesel MX1 RWD variant is priced at ₹13.99 lakh. The MX3 variant is priced at ₹14.99 lakh for the petrol variant while the diesel is priced at ₹15.99. Meanwhile, the top of the line MX series, the MX5 is priced at ₹16.99 lakh.

Mahindra will announce specifications and prices of select variants of the Thar Roxx at a later date

The AX series of the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at ₹16.99 lakh for the AX3L. The 4X4 variant starts with the AX5L. Notably, the prices for select variants will be announced at a later date.

The Mahindra Thar on the other hand starts at ₹11.35 lakh for the base AX hard top RWD variant and goes up to ₹17.60 lakh for the Earth Edition 4x4 diesel automatic variant.

First Published Date: