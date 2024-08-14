Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India, priced from ₹12.99 lakh
- The Mahindra Thar Roxx makes its global debut on the eve of 78th Indian Independence Day and joins its blockbuster three-door sibling.
Mahindra & Mahindra has finally launched the much-awaited Thar Roxx or the 5-door version of the Thar off-roader. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from ₹12.99 lakh for the base petrol manual, while the base diesel manual is priced from ₹13.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Thar Roxx makes its global debut on the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day and will build on the massive success of its three-door sibling.
Mahindra Thar Roxx Breaks Cover
The Mahindra Thar Roxx retains the core DNA of the Thar family but gets distinguishable visual differences including the new six-slat grille, round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. The indicators are integrated into the front fenders like the Thar 3-door while there are new alloy wheels on the five-door model.
The Thar Roxx gets a longer wheelbase giving it a more substantial road presence and an extra set of doors, while another distinctive touch is the angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass. At the rear, the Thar Roxx gets the rectangular taillights and is shared with the three-door model with the ‘Thar’ branding in the centre. Other cycle parts including the door handles, rearview mirrors, and more have been carried over as well.
Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior & Features
The extended wheelbase brings a usable second row of seats and a larger cargo space. The cabin packs more features than the three-door model. This includes a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument console, ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs the automaker's AdrenoX Operating System. The Thar Roxx also packs a host of advanced driving assistance features via ADAS.
Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Specifications
Powering the Thar Roxx is the 2.2-litre diesel motor churning out 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base MX1 trim. The MX1 petrol draws power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol that churns out 158 bhp and 330 Nm. Both are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra is yet to reveal the engine specifications of the mid and top variants that will arrive in a higher state of tune along with the option of an automatic and 4x4.