Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India, priced from 12.99 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 21:59 PM
  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx makes its global debut on the eve of 78th Indian Independence Day and joins its blockbuster three-door sibling.
Mahindra Thar Roxx Debut
The Mahindra Thar Roxx arrives with revised styling, a more upmarket cabin, longer wheelbase, and an extra set of doors
Mahindra & Mahindra has finally launched the much-awaited Thar Roxx or the 5-door version of the Thar off-roader. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from 12.99 lakh for the base petrol manual, while the base diesel manual is priced from 13.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Thar Roxx makes its global debut on the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day and will build on the massive success of its three-door sibling.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Debut
The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets distinctly different styling over the Thar 3-door with the new six-slat grille, LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lamps integrated into the bumpers
Mahindra Thar Roxx Breaks Cover

The Mahindra Thar Roxx retains the core DNA of the Thar family but gets distinguishable visual differences including the new six-slat grille, round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. The indicators are integrated into the front fenders like the Thar 3-door while there are new alloy wheels on the five-door model.

Also Read : In Pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx makes global debut

Mahindra Thar Roxx Debut
The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets an extended wheelbase with an extra set of doors, while the angular C-pillar and quarter-glass give it a distinctive look
The Thar Roxx gets a longer wheelbase giving it a more substantial road presence and an extra set of doors, while another distinctive touch is the angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass. At the rear, the Thar Roxx gets the rectangular taillights and is shared with the three-door model with the ‘Thar’ branding in the centre. Other cycle parts including the door handles, rearview mirrors, and more have been carried over as well.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Debut
The cabin sports a fully digital console and a larger touchscreen infotainment system over the Thar 3-door. Other updates include a panoramic sunroof as well as ADAS
Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior & Features

The extended wheelbase brings a usable second row of seats and a larger cargo space. The cabin packs more features than the three-door model. This includes a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument console, ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs the automaker's AdrenoX Operating System. The Thar Roxx also packs a host of advanced driving assistance features via ADAS.

Mahindra Thar Roxx
The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets more plush cabin with leatherette seats, larger screens and a bigger boot
Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Specifications

Powering the Thar Roxx is the 2.2-litre diesel motor churning out 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base MX1 trim. The MX1 petrol draws power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol that churns out 158 bhp and 330 Nm. Both are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra is yet to reveal the engine specifications of the mid and top variants that will arrive in a higher state of tune along with the option of an automatic and 4x4.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 21:32 PM IST
TAGS: Thar Roxx

