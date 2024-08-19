HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News We Have Driven Mahindra Thar Roxx But Should You Too? Pros And Cons Explained

We have driven Mahindra Thar Roxx but should you too? Pros and cons explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the biggest car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024. The SUV comes as a five-door iteration of the Ma
...
Thar Roxx
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India with a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has revealed prices for the base petrol and base diesel variants with the latter priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Thar Roxx gets a key differences over the Thar 3-door with new six-slat grille, round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. Both models share a common DNA and are built on a ladder-frame chassis
The extended wheelbase brings the second row of seats and an extra set of doors. The alloy wheels are different and so is the angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass. 
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be sold with petrol and diesel engines and the base MX1 variants pack a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 158 bhp and 330 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base variant. Both are paired with a 6-speed gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. 
The cabin features a digital console and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs the automaker's AdrenoX Operating System
The cabin also features leatherette seats with ventilation for the front row, a panoramic sunroof, centre armrest, as well as driver assistance features like ADAS on the top variants 
Mahindra will announce specifications and prices on the mid and top variants of the Thar Roxx at a later date
View all Images
Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the biggest car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024. The SUV comes as a five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar and offers consumers an upmarket lifestyle off-roader.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India with a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has revealed prices for the base petrol and base diesel variants with the latter priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
1/7
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India with a starting price of 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has revealed prices for the base petrol and base diesel variants with the latter priced at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Thar Roxx gets a key differences over the Thar 3-door with new six-slat grille, round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. Both models share a common DNA and are built on a ladder-frame chassis
2/7
The Thar Roxx gets a key differences over the Thar 3-door with new six-slat grille, round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. Both models share a common DNA and are built on a ladder-frame chassis
The extended wheelbase brings the second row of seats and an extra set of doors. The alloy wheels are different and so is the angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass. 
3/7
The extended wheelbase brings the second row of seats and an extra set of doors. The alloy wheels are different and so is the angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass. 
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be sold with petrol and diesel engines and the base MX1 variants pack a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 158 bhp and 330 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base variant. Both are paired with a 6-speed gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. 
4/7
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be sold with petrol and diesel engines and the base MX1 variants pack a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 158 bhp and 330 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base variant. Both are paired with a 6-speed gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. 
The cabin features a digital console and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs the automaker's AdrenoX Operating System
5/7
The cabin features a digital console and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs the automaker's AdrenoX Operating System
The cabin also features leatherette seats with ventilation for the front row, a panoramic sunroof, centre armrest, as well as driver assistance features like ADAS on the top variants 
6/7
The cabin also features leatherette seats with ventilation for the front row, a panoramic sunroof, centre armrest, as well as driver assistance features like ADAS on the top variants 
Mahindra will announce specifications and prices on the mid and top variants of the Thar Roxx at a later date
7/7
Mahindra will announce specifications and prices on the mid and top variants of the Thar Roxx at a later date

Mahindra Thar Roxx was finally launched in India on August 15 after a lot of hype. The SUV comes as a five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar three-door model. While the three-door Thar has established itself as a lifestyle off-roader, the Thar Roxx comes enhancing the practicality quotient of the SUV with additional side doors, more space and comfort on offer as well as a feature-packed cabin.

Launched at an introductory pricing range of 12.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Mahindra Thar Roxx comes available in a wide range of variants. While some of the variants' pricing has been revealed, the homegrown auto giant will reveal the pricing of the rest of the trims next month. Bookings for the SUV will commence from October 3, while test drives will begin from September 12. Deliveries of the SUV will start from October 12, which is Dussehra.

Thar Roxx colour options
 
Stealth Black
Tango Red
Everest White
Deep Forest
Nebula Blue
Battleship Grey
Burnt Sienna
 
All body colours are paired with fixed Black roof

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Meanwhile, HT Auto has driven the Mahindra Thar Roxx and reviewed the five-door SUV thoroughly. Here are the pros and cons we found.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Pros

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a bold styling that grabs attention at the very first glance. Despite carrying a wide range of similarities with the Thar three-door, the Thar five-door looks different thanks to its distinctive design elements, which include new design C-shaped LED daytime running lights, new design alloy wheels, and a fresh look for LED taillights. Besides that, the additional side doors too give it a distinctive look compared to Mahindra Thar. The overall package looks compelling with a strong road presence.

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes more upmarket and practical than the Thar three-door, due to the superior interior, more features and practicality on offer. The appeal quotient of the upmarket lifestyle offroader is enhanced by the Thar Roxx.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a feature-laden interior. It gets a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround view camera, ventilated front seats etc, which enhance its premium appeal inside the cabin. Also, it gets bigger boot space that offers more room for luggage.

Thar Roxx
The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.
Thar Roxx
The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.

The efficient powertrain and better driving dynamics of the Mahindra Thar Roxx are another thumbs-up point for the SUV. The refined petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearbox options enhance the driving pleasure of the SUV. Also, the 4x4 drivetrain ensures the Thar five-door can drive through some of the most treacherous terrains without much hassle. Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a much-improved ride, handling and steering compared to Thar. The different drive modes enhance its off-roading capability significantly.

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a wide range of safety features, which include six airbags, level 2 ADAS, ESP, hill hold and hill descent control, three-point seatbelts for all the seats, seatbelt reminders for all occupants etc.

Thar Roxx
There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.
Thar Roxx
There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Cons

The Mahindra Thar Roxx's ride quality has improved significantly compared to the Thar three-door. But the SUV's ride quality doesn't match the other SUVs of the brand, like the Mahindra XUV700. Also, the passengers don't get adequate storage space, which is a concern for a five-door SUV like Thar Roxx.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx sports a light-coloured interior, which comes with white seats in the top variants. Being an off-road-focused vehicle, this combination will make the interior prone to getting dirty easily, which means the owner will have a hard time keeping the cabin clean.

Mahindra Thar Roxx lacks third-row seats, which could have been a boon if the automaker considered adding it to the SUV. Its siblings like the Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700 come equipped with third-row seats. Having no convertible soft-top like the Mahindra Thar or a removable hard top like the Jeep Wrangler is a thumbs down for this lifestyle off-roader, especially for those who love open-top driving.

Thar Roxx
The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume.
Thar Roxx
The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume.

While the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a feature-loaded cabin, it misses out on some features like a reach-adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry, rear window shades etc, which are practical and convenience-focused features that enhance a car's appeal to consumers.

While the automaker has tried to make the Thar Roxx a practical SUV, its ingress and egress to the rear are still comparatively difficult, which makes it difficult for elderly people to enter and exit the SUV's cabin.

On the powertrain front, the 4x4 option is only available on the diesel variant. On the other hand, the petrol variant is available with the rear-wheel drive configuration only. This limits the appeal of the Mahindra Thar Roxx to the consumers to some extent.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2024, 06:11 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Roxx Scorpio Wrangler XUV700 Mahindra Thar Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.