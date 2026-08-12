Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launch confirmed for August 14th; official teaser released

Mahindra has teased its upcoming pickup truck, which will be based on the Scorpio N SUV. Ahead of its imminent debut slated for August 14, the homegrown auto giant has hinted at the design of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck, which could be christened Getaway, though not confirmed yet.

Mahindra has been testing this pickup truck in India for quite some time, in a camouflaged avatar, though. The upcoming pickup is expected to come with a masculine, beefy visual appearance, as the teaser hints. Expect it to share some key design cues with the Mahindra Scorpio N SUV, which is a popular model in the Indian market. The teaser video posted on social media also reveals the vertically stacked dual LED projector headlamp and sleek LED daytime running light design, along with the C-shaped LED taillight. The front fascia is likely to be a flat face with a bold-looking radiator grille with honeycomb mesh. Expect it to come with flared wheel arches, thick cladding, sporty alloy wheels further enhancing the masculine vibe, while at the back, the tailgate of the cargo deck will come with a sculpted look.

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Inside the cabin, the design is quite similar to the Scorpio N. There will be a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a glass roof, and a front centre armrest, among the key features. It would come with a double-cab chassis configuration. With its proportions, the pickup truck is expected to throw a tough challenge to the Toyota Hilux. Expect the upcoming Mahindra pickup truck to come with Level 2 ADAS, semi-automatic parking functionality, etc.

On the powertrain front, the Mahindra pickup's original concept was powered by the OEM's Gen2 mHawk diesel engine. Expect the production model to come with the option of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Transmission options would include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

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