Lynk & Co reveals first GT concept at Beijing Auto Show

Lynk & Co has revealed its first GT concept car, “Time to Shine," at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. The two-door grand tourer arrives as the brand celebrates 10 years. The concept shows that the brand is now focusing strongly on performance, design, and driver engagement. The concept also hints at where the company may head next, although any production plan will depend on public response.

Lynk GT Concept: A benchmark

The GT concept is being positioned as both a celebration piece and a direction-setting model for the brand. Lynk & Co says the car reflects a decade of design growth and motorsport learning. The project also ties into the company’s global reach, built around more than 1.76 million users and nine championships across seven seasons in top-tier touring car racing.

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Lynk GT Concept: Dimensions

The concept follows classic grand tourer proportions. It measures 4,780 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, 1,330 mm in height and has a 2,750 mm wheelbase. Those dimensions give it a long, low stance. The exterior design uses light as a key theme, with surfaces that appear to change as the car is viewed from different angles. Apex Blue paint adds a liquid-metal look, while Spark Yellow accents underline the racing link.

Lynk GT Concept: Driver-focused cabin

Inside, Lynk & Co has used a 2+2 seating layout rather than a strict two-seat setup. White Digital Shimmer leather gives the interior a bright look, while ‘Textreme’ 360 carbon fibre adds a more technical finish behind the seats. The result is aimed to feel premium without losing its sporty identity.

The Lynk & Co GT concept’s cabin features white Digital Shimmer leather, carbon fibre trim and a driver-focused cockpit.

Lynk GT Concept: The “+" button

One of the most notable details is the Spark Yellow “+" button on the centre console. When pressed, the suspension lowers by 15 mm, aerodynamic elements extend at the front and rear, and a rear wing rises. Lynk & Co says this setup improves airflow, downforce and stability. At the same time, the instrument panel and three digital screens fold away so the driver can focus on the road.

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Lynk GT Concept: Performance

The GT concept is rear-wheel drive and uses track-inspired chassis hardware with an AI-powered digital chassis system. Lynk & Co says the concept can do 0-100 km/h in 2 seconds. However, the carmaker has not established any other performance numbers related to the concept.

The car was developed by the company’s Swedish design team, with joint work across Europe and China. Lynk & Co says future powertrain and production decisions will be shaped by feedback from the public and its community.

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