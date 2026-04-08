Jaguar reveals what’s inside its electric GT

Jaguar has finally given us a first glimpse of what’s inside its upcoming electric GT, providing early insight into the cabin layout as the model nears its global debut later this year. The British marque recently invited a small group of auto journalists and content creators to step inside and experience the all-electric sedan, revealing key interior details.

The new EV, currently referred to as the GT, is derived from the radical, 2-door Type 00 Concept, but has evolved into a four-door grand tourer. While the exterior remains hidden under thick camouflage, the cabin signals a shift from Jaguar’s traditional approach to designing interiors.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Jaguar Epace 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Jaguar F-Pace 1998 cc 1998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 72.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ampere Magnus Grand 65 kmph 65 kmph ₹89,999 Compare View Offers Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 67.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.55 - 7.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Among the elements that really stand out is the steering wheel, which adopts a distinctive neo-retro design unlike anything seen on previous Jaguar models. It brings a squared-off form factor with thick horizontal spokes featuring integrated touch-capacitive buttons. With most OEMs now returning to physical controls after heavy customer backlash, whether Jaguar will offer touch-based ones in the production-spec version is yet to be seen. Regardless, these buttons appear to manage features such as calls, voice commands, and cruise control.

The electric GT will be based on Jaguar's new EV architecture, and will be powered by a tri-motor setup producing over 986 bhp and around 1,300 Nm of torque

Behind the wheel, the GT uses two prominent, block-style stalks. The one on the left likely handles lighting, indicators, and wipers, while the right stalk appears to be a dedicated gear selector, with drive modes such as reverse, neutral, drive and park. The airbag module is also positioned lower than usual.

Beyond the wheel, the dashboard itself follows a minimalist approach, dominated by a wide, curved display that integrates both infotainment and instrumentation. Physical switches and dials appear to have been largely eliminated in favour of a cleaner, screen-focused experience.

Also Read : Hyundai Venus and Earth concepts preview next-gen Ioniq EV design language

The electric GT will be based on Jaguar’s new EV architecture and is expected to feature a tri-motor setup pushing over 986 bhp and around 1,300 Nm of torque. A kerb weight of approximately 2,700 kg means the EV cannot be geared towards outright performance. Instead, the focus is said to be on smooth and refined power delivery.

The production-spec Jaguar electric GT is slated for a full reveal in September 2026, with detailed technical specifications and final design to be showcased closer to its debut.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: