Hyundai Boulder Concept unveiled at New York Auto Show

Hyundai has unveiled a rugged pickup, the Boulder Concept, and a body-on-frame SUV at the 2026 New York International Auto Show. This marks the brand's first step toward competing in the American midsize pickup truck segment, a market it has never entered before.

The concept sits on a new ladder-frame architecture that Hyundai says will eventually underpin a production pickup, expected before 2030. It is one of 36 vehicles the company has announced for North America by that date.

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"The Boulder Concept demonstrates how Hyundai is seeking to give American customers more of what they want," said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "Body-on-frame vehicles are the backbone of American work and adventure, and we intend to compete in the midsize pickup segment with everything we have. The body-on-frame truck is one of 36 new Hyundai vehicles coming to North America by 2030. We are entering segments we have never competed in before, and we are doing it the right way: designed in America, built by Americans for American customers."

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Design and features

Developed at Hyundai's Southern California studio, the Boulder rides on 37-inch mud-terrain tyres with a full-size spare on the tailgate. A double-hinged tailgate opens from either side, a drop-down rear window handles oversized loads, and a steel-webbed roof rack adds cargo capacity. The cabin features reinforced grab bars, physical controls, fold-out tray tables, and an optional real-time off-road guidance system.

The Hyundai Boulder Concept on display at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Cabin and features

Inside, reinforced grab bars, tactile physical controls, and fold-out tray tables prioritise durability over refinement. An optional software-driven off-road guidance system provides real-time terrain coaching for drivers navigating difficult ground.

"Our body-on-frame Boulder Concept SUV is a four-wheeled love letter to the dynamic, off-road way of life that many customers have been asking us for in our future-focused research," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Centre. "We are confident that something like this ultra-capable Hyundai SUV concept could more than fulfil the needs of this exclusive group of adventure seekers."

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Randy Parker, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, added: “Developing a robust midsize pickup is a significant growth opportunity for Hyundai in the United States. Body-on-frame trucks play a central role in this market, and we see a clear opportunity to bring customers a new alternative that reflects how they work, explore, and live. The Boulder Concept SUV signals our approach to this segment and how we are thoughtfully developing our midsize pickup with the needs and expectations of U.S. customers at the core."

No production specifications have been confirmed. The Boulder remains a design study, though Hyundai has publicly tied it to a firm platform and timeline.

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