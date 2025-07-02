In pics: Fuel ban for overage petrol and diesel vehicles kicks in Delhi
Delhi has enforced the rule of no fuel to overage vehicles, which commands no selling of petrol to 15 years or older vehicles and diesel to 10 years or older vehicles.
The fuel ban on overage vehicles in Delhi has kicked in on July 1. On the very first day, 80 overage vehicles were impounded, said the officials. With this rule kicking in, owners of petrol vehicles aged 15 years or more and diesel vehicles older than 10 years can not buy fuel from any fuel station in the national capital. Besides that, the overage vehicles parked in public places, as well as at the fuel stations, can be impounded by law enforcement agencies.
Fuel stations across Delhi have been asked not to provide fuel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles starting July 1, under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), with the Transport Department, along with the Delhi Police and traffic personnel putting in place a detailed enforcement strategy to ensure strict compliance.
With the no fuel to overage or ELV policy kicked in, more than 500 fuel stations in Delhi have installed the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Reader) smart cameras that detect the vehicle's registration plate and fetch data from VAHAN about the fuel category, registration year, etc. If found overage, the speaker integrated into the system announces the vehicle as overage. Based on that, the fuel station employees don't sell fuel to those vehicles.
A seized vehicle parked at a godown after fuel ban for end-of-life (EoL) vehicles under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. A total of 98 such overage vehicles were detected on the very first day the rule kicked in, and 80 of them were impounded by the law enforcement officials. The owners of ELVs can retrieve their vehicles from the scrappage facilities in 15 days. However, they will have to pay a fine and get the vehicle registered outside Delhi, where such vehicles are allowed, after getting an NOC from the Transport Department
Across the national capital, fuel stations either did not receive overage vehicles or shared that there was not much of an issue on the first day. The Transport Department has chalked out a detailed deployment plan involving personnel from its organisation, Delhi Police, Traffic Police and the MCD. According to Delhi Police, 24 vehicles were impounded from the commencement of the drive from 6 am till 1 pm on Tuesday.
Speaking on this drive, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary has said that the main objective of this drive is to make the environment of Delhi better and reduce pollution. He also said that this is an ongoing drive, and from November 1, areas around Delhi will also implement this policy of not giving fuels to ELVs (end-of-life vehicles).
The latest directive from CAQM came in line with a 2018 Supreme Court judgment that had banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. A 2014 National Green Tribunal order also prohibits the parking of vehicles aged over 15 years in public places.
First Published Date: 02 Jul 2025, 10:36 AM IST
