In pics: Fuel ban for overage petrol and diesel vehicles kicks in Delhi

A seized vehicle parked at a godown after fuel ban for end-of-life (EoL) vehicles under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. A total of 98 such overage vehicles were detected on the very first day the rule kicked in, and 80 of them were impounded by the law enforcement officials. The owners of ELVs can retrieve their vehicles from the scrappage facilities in 15 days. However, they will have to pay a fine and get the vehicle registered outside Delhi, where such vehicles are allowed, after getting an NOC from the Transport Department (PTI)