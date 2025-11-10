Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo unveiled as pure-ICE track weapon

All of Lamborghini ’s latest road-legal models feature a hybrid powertrain due to the increasingly stringent emissions norms, but Sant'Agata Bolognese continues to churn out racecars built on traditional, pure-ICE drivetrains. To this effect, the latest track-only machine to wear the raging bull badge and ditch electrification has been unveiled as the Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo and is expected to spawn a street-legal iteration in the near future.

Made for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo one-make championship series, the latest model will succeed the Huracán Super Trofeo from the 2027 season onwards. It follows the Temerario GT3, which is also a pure-ICE racecar recently unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2025.

Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo: Powertrain and performance

Avoiding a front-mounted electric motor configuration made the Temerario Super Trofeo a rear-wheel drive model, where power is sent to the wheels through a 6-speed sequential instead of the 8-speed DCT in the street-legal version.

This power is derived from a twin-turbo V8 engine replacing the V10 from the earlier Huracan and Gallardo race cars. With this, the Temerario Super Trofeo makes 641 bhp, which is more than the GT3’s 577 bhp due to balance-of-performance (BOP) norms.

Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo: Design, interior, and tech

The Temerario Super Trofeo wears an aggressive body kit compared to the road-going model and puts on a massive rear wing for additional downforce

The Temerario Super Trofeo grows more extreme with track-ready aero elements compared to the road-going version. It puts on a more aggressive front grille, hood scoops, and fender vents, alongside a massive front splitter. It gets broader side skirts and wider rear fenders, which lead to a chunky diffuser dominating the rear fascia in its entirety. The silhouette remains largely the same, except for the massive rear wing, of course.

Interior details have not been revealed, but Lamborghini says the racecar gets an FIA-compliant roll cage fully integrated into the chassis. The cabin will further feature a dashboard covered in Dinamica Infinity, billed as a 100 per cent PES mono-component non-woven suede.

The Temerario Super Trofeo further features a 12-point adjustable traction control, BMC air filters, KW suspension, and a Capristo exhaust system. Considering the upgrades, it is expected to make significant weight savings over the standard version. The GT3 car is nearly 400 kg lighter than the road-going Temerario, and the Super Trofeo is likely to make similar gains in overall power-to-weight ratio.

Will Lamborghini launch a road-legal RWD Temerario?

The Temerario Super Trofeo is expected to spawn road-going RWD models with pure-ICE powertrains

While Lamborghini has always leaned into an AWD-only lineup with a few special edition exceptions, it recently started offering street-legal RWD variants with the Gallardo and the Huracan. The Temerario Super Trofeo, unfortunately, does not wear a license plate, but this may change with the Italian brand expected to launch new non-hybrid RWD variants for its flag-bearing supercar. It could potentially spawn a stripped-down base model or a track-focused STO version, both available to the general public.

