KTM’s most powerful Duke streetfighter lands in India. Check out the new 1390 Super Duke R

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 16, 2024

KTM has finally introduced the much anticipated 1390 Super Duke R in India, its most powerful Duke to go on sale 

The new KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the pinnacle of the brand’s naked performance and gets a muscular and aggressive styling 

The minimal bodywork with the sharp LED headlamp and all-orange paint scheme makes it stand out over competitors

Power on the KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes from the 1,350 cc V-Twin LC8 engine tuned for 188 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

 Check product page

The 1390 Super Duke R tips the scales at 200 kg (without fuel) which gives it a near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio

The bike gets electronic aids like launch control and ride modes, and a fully adjustable suspension sourced from WP at the front and rear 

The new KTM 1390 Super Duke R is priced at 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom). It's the most expensive KTM on sale in India

The 1390 Super Duke R will take on the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, Triumph Speed 1200 RS and BMW S 1000 R 

The new KTM big bike range will be available from select dealerships initially with sales to begin from seven major metros across the country
Want to know more about the new KTM 1390 Super Duke R? 
Click Here