KTM’s most powerful Duke streetfighter lands in India. Check out the new 1390 Super Duke R

KTM has finally introduced the much anticipated 1390 Super Duke R in India, its most powerful Duke to go on sale
The new KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the pinnacle of the brand’s naked performance and gets a muscular and aggressive styling
The minimal bodywork with the sharp LED headlamp and all-orange paint scheme makes it stand out over competitors
Power on the KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes from the 1,350 cc V-Twin LC8 engine tuned for 188 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The 1390 Super Duke R tips the scales at 200 kg (without fuel) which gives it a near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio
The bike gets electronic aids like launch control and ride modes, and a fully adjustable suspension sourced from WP at the front and rear
The new KTM 1390 Super Duke R is priced at ₹22.96 lakh (ex-showroom). It's the most expensive KTM on sale in India
The 1390 Super Duke R will take on the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, Triumph Speed 1200 RS and BMW S 1000 R
The new KTM big bike range will be available from select dealerships initially with sales to begin from seven major metros across the country