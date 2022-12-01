Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato configurator allows you to build your own supercar

Lamborghini has finally introduced the Huracan Sterrato, a rugged supercar meant for some tough jobs. The Italian supercar marquee has said that this exclusive edition model will be built in a limited number of 1,499 units worldwide. What's more interesting about this car is that Lamborghini has introduced an online configurator, which offers its buyers the opportunity to configure their car and make it distinctive. These include a large colour palette offering various exterior colour options. Apart from that, the configurator claims to have a lot of customisation options.

Also Read : Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled as a sand-conquering sportscar

The automaker claims to have divided the exterior colours into different groups. These are Sportiva, Contemporanea, Eclettica, Classica, Tecnica and Ad Personam Palette. The Sportiva has several bright hues, while Contemporanea has more subtle shades. The Classica gets several old-school paint themes, while Tecnica has matte finishes. The Ad Personam Palette has even more choices for the buyers to choose from.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has higher ride heights and larger fenders to make it more distinctive. It also gets spotter lamps on the nose, which come as an option. While the exterior is customisable with a wide range of options, the cabin too, can be made distinctive as per the buyer's choice using the configurator.

For example, the configuration offers an option Verde Sterrato, which comes with a dark green paint theme that looks like an olive drab shade visible on the military clothing. It also offers steering wheel wrap with options like leather or Alcantara. There is a cup holder and smoker package as well, while the Apple CarPlay can be upgraded using the configurator.

Speaking about the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato's powertrain, it gets energy from a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out 602 hp of peak power and 560 Nm of mammoth torque. Power is sent to all four wheels using a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds at a top speed of 261 kmph. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato production is slated to commence in February next year. Pricing details of the car too are yet to be disclosed.

First Published Date: