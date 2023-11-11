Last Hurrah! Final Lotus petrol sportscar India launch confirmed. Details

Iconic British carmaker Lotus has forayed into the Indian market with the Eletre electric performance SUV
The famed automaker plans to go all-electric globally but its one last hurrah is the Emira two-door coupe with petrol engines powering the model
Lotus fans and enthusiasts in India will have one last chance to bring the petrol coupe home with the Emira confirmed for launch in 2024
The Lotus Emira is a two-door coupe borrowing design cues from the Evija hypercar and promises an unfiltered driving experience
The Emira draws power from 2 engines. The AMG-sourced 2.0-litre turbo petrol develops 360 & 430 Nm. 0-100 kmph come up in 4.3 seconds
There’s also the 3.5-litre supercharged V6 from Toyota tuned for 400 bhp & 420 Nm, paired with manual and automatic transmissions
The top speed is rated at 275 kmph
The cabin gets plush leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital console & infotainment system, connected car tech and more
The Emira is expected to be priced between ₹1.6-2 crore (ex-showroom) and will take on the Porsche 718 Cayman and Lexus LC 500h