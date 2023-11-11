Last Hurrah! Final Lotus petrol sportscar India launch confirmed. Details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 11, 2023

Iconic British carmaker Lotus has forayed into the Indian market with the Eletre electric performance SUV

The famed automaker plans to go all-electric globally but its one last hurrah is the Emira two-door coupe with petrol engines powering the model

Lotus fans and enthusiasts in India will have one last chance to bring the petrol coupe home with the Emira confirmed for launch in 2024

The Lotus Emira is a two-door coupe borrowing design cues from the Evija hypercar and promises an unfiltered driving experience

The Emira draws power from 2 engines. The AMG-sourced 2.0-litre turbo petrol develops 360 & 430 Nm. 0-100 kmph come up in 4.3 seconds

There’s also the 3.5-litre supercharged V6 from Toyota tuned for 400 bhp & 420 Nm, paired with manual and automatic transmissions

The top speed is rated at 275 kmph

The cabin gets plush leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital console & infotainment system, connected car tech and more

The Emira is expected to be priced between 1.6-2 crore (ex-showroom) and will take on the Porsche 718 Cayman and Lexus LC 500h
Want to know more about the Lotus Emira two-door coupe?
Click Here