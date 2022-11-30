Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled as a sand-conquering sportscar

After teasing for some time, Automobili Lamborghini has finally unveiled the Huracan Sterrato at the Art Basel, Miami Beach. It can be considered as a rally version of the Huracan. For this, the manufacturer had to make several changes to the standard Huracan. The Sterrato version was first showcased in concept form back in June 2019. The Huracan Sterrato will be limited to just 1,499 units worldwide.

Lamborghini has updated the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system specifically for the Sterrato. Furthermore, the Strada and Sport driving model has also been revised and a new Rally mode has been introduced for low-grip conditions.

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

The Huracan Sterrato sits 44 mm higher than the Huracan EVO. This has been done to increase the ground clearance and the suspension travel has also been increased. The track width has been increased by 30 mm in the front and 34 mm at the rear.

To make the Huracan Sterrato off-road capable, Lamborghini has fitted, the underbody of the car with aluminium front underbody protection, there are reinforced sills, a rear diffuser and sturdy wheel arches. To help the engine in breathing better, there are intakes placed on the hood.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato gets the same engine as the Huracan EVO. It is a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10. It puts out 610 hp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed dual-clutch unit.

The Sterrato has some serious performance figures as well. It has a top speed of 260 kmph, 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and 0-200 kmph acceleration time of 9.8 seconds. It can brake from 100 kmph to 0 kmph in just 39 metres. The Huracan Sterrato also comes with an all-wheel drive with a rear mechanical self-locking differential.

First Published Date: