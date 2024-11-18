Kia Syros SUV spotted testing ahead of launch. What latest spy shot reveals

Kia Syros, the upcoming SUV from the Korean auto giant, is getting ready for India launch soon. The SUV has been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads ahead of its official debut. In the latest spy shot, a camouflaged version of the SUV was spotted in Andhra Pradesh near Kia's manufacturing facility. The SUV, compact in size, is likely to be positioned between the flagship Kia models like Seltos and Sonet SUVs. The carmaker is expected to launch the Syros SUV some time early next year.

Kia Syros SUVs' latest spy shot reveals its design elements partially. The SUV will come with a boxy design. The large wheel arches of the Syros can be seen without any back plastic cladding as is usually the design in modern SUVs these days. However, it may be added in final production form. The wheels of the SUV will have four-spoke alloys which are likely to measure at least 15 inches. The SUV also boasts a functional roof-rail besides large windows with uniquely rounded-off shape.

Kia Syros: Key exterior design elements confirmed

Earlier, Kia had released a teaser video of the Syros SUV which revealed the silhouette of the front face. The SUV will get a three element vertical LED headlight with a DRL integrated. A design sketch of the Kia Syros released earlier also reveals the side and the rear profile design of the SUV. Unlike current SUVs, the Syros will feature a more RV like design, similar to what has been seen with the Kia Carens. At the rear, the wrap-around L-shaped taillights are mounted high and are connected to the roofline.

Kia Syros: Interior features expected

Kia is likely to equip the Syros SUV with a two-spoke, flat-bottom, multifunction steering wheel and a twin-screen setup on the dashboard. The dual screen setup, already seen in other Kia models, will house a touchscreen infotainment screen and a digital driver display. The Syros could also offer an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, wireless charger among others.

Kia Syros: Engine, transmission expected

Under the hood, Kia is expected to offer the Syros with two engine options. It could offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which is expected to offer 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Besides a manual gearbox, the engine could come mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Kia could also offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit.

