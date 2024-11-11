Kia Syros: That’s what the upcoming Kia 2.0 SUV is called. Check details

The Korean carmaker, Kia India has revealed the name of its upcoming SUV. To be called the Kia Syros, the new SUV from the Korean carmaker is expected to sit between the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet . Interestingly, the Kia Syros will be the first India made SUV to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy under the company’s Kia 2.0 strategy.

Kia India had earlier termed the Syros as ‘a new species of SUV’. The upcoming SUV will feature modern design aesthetics inspired by both Kia EV9 and the Carnival Limousine, which were recently launched in the Indian market.

The primary sketches of the Kia Syros reveal that the SUV will feature a unique shape that is unlike any other SUV in the market currently. At the front the Kia Syros’ is very much inspired by the EV 9 which was launched earlier in the year. A recent teaser shared by the company shows that the Kia Syros will feature a three element vertical LED headlight with a DRL integrated.

The precious design sketch of the Kia Syros reveals the uniquely designed side and the rear profile of the SUV. At the side, unlike current SUVs, the Syros will feature a more RV like design, similar to what has been seen with the Kia Carens. The side profile sketches of the Kia Syros reveal that the SUV will feature a flat roof while also featuring flush style door handles.

Meanwhile, at the rear, the Kia Syros has a flat boot lid with an L-shaped lighting element on the tail light mounted on the upper half of the boot. Overall the Kia Syros looks like a RV with its boxy shape and flat surfaces.

Kia Syros: What else to expect

As per the design sketches, the Kia Syros will be equipped with roof rails, although it remains unclear whether they serve a practical purpose or are purely aesthetic. Furthermore, the Kia Syros will get noticeably larger windows for a spacious and open cabin. Additionally, the vehicle will sport a fresh set of four-spoke alloy wheels on the sides.

The Kia Syros will be offered as a more premium model to the Kia Sonet. However it will be placed under the Kia Seltos, so expect the Kia Syros to get a mixed bag of features. While the spy shots have already confirmed the all round LED lighting for the Syros, the interior is expected to feature some premium elements as well.

To begin with, the Kia Syros is expected to get a two-spoke, flat-bottom, multifunction steering wheel and a twin-screen setup on the dashboard. While the two spoke steering wheel will be new, the twin screen setup is found in other Kia models as well. Other notable features to be expected include electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, automatic wipers, smartphone connectivity and a premium audio system.

Kia Syros: Powertrain

The Kia Syros is expected to be available with both petrol and EV powertrains. The engine options may consist of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine provides a power output of 118 bhp and a torque of 172 Nm.

For petrol variants, transmission choices include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while for diesel variants, options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Additionally, there will be a naturally aspirated petrol engine available, which will contribute to reducing the starting price of the Syros. This engine could either be the 1.5-litre unit from the Seltos or the 1.2-litre unit from the Sonet.

