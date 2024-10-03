Kia Carnival MPV, EV9 electric SUV to launch today: Live and latest updates

Kia Carnival and Kia EV9: Which are their competitors in India Both the Kia Carnival and Kia EV9 do not have any direct rivals in the Indian passenger vehicle market. However, the Kia Carnival might attract some buyers of the Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, and even Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. The consumers who seek more luxury compared to these cars may get attracted to the Kia Carnival. On the other hand, the Kia EV9 will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQE and the BMW iX in India.

Kia EV9 launch: A feature-packed premium EV The Kia EV9 like its sibling Carnival comes loaded with plethora of features. The electric car boasts features such as an 18-way driver power seat with memory function, a 12-way front passenger power seat, second-row captain seats with eight-way power adjustability function, second-row massage seats, Trinity panoramic display combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a six-inch display for HVAC controls and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Also, it gets dual sunroof, 10 airbags, next-gen Kia Connect with more than 100 features, vehicle to Load (V2L) functionality and more than 27 ADAS features.

Kia Carnival launch: What features it offers The Kia Carnival comes packed with plethora of advanced technology-aided features like second-row luxury powered relaxation seats with ventilation and leg support, one touch smart power sliding door, dual sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, dual panoramic curved display combining a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and Level 2 ADAS suite with 23 autonomous features.

Kia EV9 launch: A truly big premium EV The Kia EV9 is also dimensionally large. It measures 5,015 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,780 mm in height with the roof rails. The Kia EV9 has a wheelbase that measures 3,100 mm. The electric car drives on 20-inch alloy wheels and its cabin has a six-seater layout with a configuration of two occupants sitting in each row.

Kia Carnival launch: How it measures dimensionally The new Kia Carnival MPV is quite large when we consider its dimensions. The Kia Carnival measures 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, 1,775 mm in height with the roofrails and has a 3,090 mm long wheelbase as well. The premium MPV runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it gets a seven-seater layout with a configuration of two occupants each in front and second row and three at the third row. Owing to the larger dimension, the Kia MPV claims to offer generous space and comfort.

Kia EV9 launch: Promises power-packed performance The Kia EV9 is based on Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which will underpin future Hyundai electric cars in India. The India-spec Kia EV9 gets an all-wheel-drive (AWD) with a dual-motor setup. This powertrain churns out a power output of 378 bhp and a massive peak torque of 700 Nm. The EV9 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. Also, it is capable of running a claimed range of upto 561 km on a single full charge. With a 350 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged up from 10-80 per cent in merely 24 minutes.

Kia Carnival launch: What powers it The Kia Carnival gets only a single diesel engine, which worked before under the hood of the premium MPV. The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre in-line four-cylinder Smartstream E-VGT CRDi engine, which produces 190 bhp of maximum power and 441 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This same engine works in the Kia Carnival that was discontinued in April last year.

Kia EV9 launch: Most expensive Korean EV to aim luxury segment rivals too Kia will introduce the EV9 electric SUV through the import route as well. However, the carmaker may reserve the price announcement for later. The most expensive electric vehicle from Kia will be eyeing some of the models in the luxury segment too with its expected price. It is likely that the EV9 will cost anywhere between ₹85 lakh and ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it would take on the likes of the Mercedes EQB three-row electric SUV which is priced from ₹70 lakh. It can also challenge the likes of BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron.

Kia Carnival launch: Premium MPV likely to come at a more preimum price Kia will introduce the Carnival MPV in its new generation through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route initially, which means it will be imported. This will increase the price of the MPV significantly due to taxes involved in importing cars from outside. Before the previous generation Carnival was pulled out, the MPV was priced at around ₹35 lakh. The new Carnival MPV is expected to be priced around ₹50 lakh ex-showroom. 2024 Kia Carnival MPV seen at the Delhi International Airport cargo terminal's import section. The new generation version of Kia's flagship three-row utility vehicle will launch in India on October 3. (Image courtesy: Facebook/Vipul Singh)

Kia EV9 launch: An electric MPV that grabbed attention worldwide Kia’s second electric car to India will be a notch above the rest of the EVs offered by mass market manufacturers. This will be the first three-row electric SUV to be offered in India which has also won the World Car of the Year award. Launched globally last year, the electric SUV has garnered significant eyeballs due to its unique features. The EV9 will have no direct rivals in its segment, but is expected to take on even some of the luxury EVs in terms of price and features. The Kia EV9 is on its way over to the Indian auto market, and it is initially going to be offered in the top-spec GT-Line AWD variant. The six-seater all-electric SUV features a single-charge range of 434 km and comes with two electric motors that make 379 bhp. (Kia US)