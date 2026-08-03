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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Sorento Hybrid Teased Ahead Of India Launch; Pre Bookings Open

Kia Sorento Hybrid teased ahead of India launch; Pre-bookings open

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 03 Aug 2026, 17:10 pm
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  • Kia has teased the all-new Sorento ahead of its India launch, confirming it as the brand's first hybrid SUV. Pre-bookings are now open, with more details to be announced soon.

Kia Sorento Hybrid
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Kia India has officially teased the all-new Sorento ahead of its India launch, confirming that it will become the brand's first hybrid SUV in the country. The company has also opened official pre-bookings for the three-row SUV.

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The Sorento will sit at the top of Kia's ICE and hybrid SUV portfolio in India. Globally, the model has been on sale since 2002 and is currently in its fourth generation. Kia says the Sorento has sold more than 4.8 million units across 132 countries and has consistently ranked among the brand's three best-selling models worldwide over the last two years.

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Hybrid powertrain expected for India

While the company has not disclosed technical specifications, the India-bound Sorento is expected to be powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain. In global markets, this setup produces a combined output of up to 227 hp and 350 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Depending on the market, the SUV is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Internationally, the Sorento is offered with a curved dual-screen dashboard, connected car technology, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate and three-row seating. Kia is expected to confirm the feature list for the India-spec version closer to launch.

Also Read : Kia India July 2026 wholesale dispatches grow 27.4% to 28,200 units

The Sorento's arrival will also mark Kia India's entry into the hybrid passenger vehicle segment. Once launched, the Kia Sorento is expected to rival premium three-row SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Jeep Meridian. Kia is expected to announce pricing, variant details and the launch timeline in the coming weeks.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2026, 17:10 pm IST
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