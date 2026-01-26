New Renault Duster 2026 unveiled in India with turbo and hybrid powertrains

Renault has unveiled the third-generation Duster in India, marking the SUV’s return after a three-year absence. The Duster was discontinued in 2022 with the first-generation model, and Renault has skipped the second-generation version for India, bringing the latest global iteration directly.

Launch timeline and bookings

Pre-bookings for the new Duster are now open at ₹21,000. The SUV is scheduled to be launched in March, with deliveries of turbo-petrol variants expected to begin by mid-April. Deliveries of the strong hybrid version are planned around Diwali 2026. Renault has also confirmed that the Duster will be offered with a seven-year warranty, a first for the brand in India.

New Renault Duster

Design and interior

In terms of design, the new Duster retains the boxy proportions associated with the original model, while incorporating more modern elements. The India-spec version features revised headlamps and connected LED taillamps compared to the international model. Other exterior highlights include a sculpted bonnet, a prominent front bumper with a chunky silver insert, Renault lettering on the grille, pronounced wheel arches, roof rails, and a silver accent on the rear bumper.

New Renault Duster Interior

Inside, the cabin continues with a functional layout but offers a significantly expanded feature list. The dashboard design follows the chunky exterior theme. Key features include a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google Assistant, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV also gets a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera paired with a 17-feature ADAS package. Boot space is rated at 700 litres when measured up to the roof.

Powertrain options

Powertrain options include a Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine producing 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with a six-speed wet-clutch DCT. The 1.8-litre E-Tech 160 strong hybrid uses a 1.4 kWh battery pack and an eight-speed DHT gearbox, with Renault claiming up to 80 per cent pure electric driving in city conditions. A TCe 100 petrol engine delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm is also offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

The new Duster offers an approach angle of 26.9 degrees, ground clearance of 212 mm, and a departure angle of 34.7 degrees.

