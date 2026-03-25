Rox Motor Adamas patented in India, signals potential entry of new hybrid SUV

A new trademark filing has brought attention to Rox Motor, a relatively new Chinese carmaker, as it secures intellectual property rights for its Adamas SUV in India. While a patent does not confirm a launch, it suggests the brand is evaluating the market alongside other Chinese manufacturers exploring local opportunities.

Rox Motor, based in Shanghai and established in 2023, currently sells two models globally. The Adamas is its flagship offering and the latest to be registered in India.

Large SUV with rugged styling

The Adamas falls into the full-size SUV category, stretching over 5 metres in length with a 3.0-metre wheelbase. Its upright stance, flat roofline and squared-off proportions give it a rugged appearance often associated with traditional off-roaders.

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Design highlights include T-shaped LED headlamps and tail lamps, along with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The SUV rides on 21-inch alloy wheels and is offered in both 6-seat (2-2-2) and 7-seat (2-3-2) configurations.

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Hybrid system with long range

Powering the Adamas is a plug-in hybrid setup combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine and dual electric motors. The petrol unit acts solely as a range extender, while propulsion comes from the electric drivetrain.

The system produces a combined output of 469 bhp and 740 Nm, delivered through an all-wheel-drive layout. Performance figures include a 0-100 kmph time of 5.5 seconds. Rox Motor claims a total driving range of 1,226 km (combined) and up to 235 km in pure electric mode.

The Rox Adamas packs a hybrid engine under the hood.

Focus on off-road capability

The SUV is engineered with off-road use in mind. It features adjustable air suspension with up to 80 mm height increase and a ground clearance ranging between 272 mm and 324 mm.

Other capability figures include approach and departure angles of 27.5 degrees and 27.9 degrees, a 770 mm water wading depth, and the ability to tackle steep inclines of up to 45 degrees.

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Feature-rich interior

Inside, the Adamas offers a long list of comfort features, including powered seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, triple-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Additional highlights include ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and flexible boot space ranging from 346 litres to 2,175 litres depending on seat configuration.

Will it come to India?

Despite the patent filing, there is no official confirmation of an India launch. Globally, the Adamas is priced at approximately ₹59 lakh (converted), indicating it would target the premium SUV segment if introduced locally.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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