Kia Seltos base variant HTE gets five new colour options, seven choices overall

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2024, 13:07 PM
Kia used to offer the base variant of the Seltos SUV with only two choices of exterior colours earlier.
Kia Seltos
Kia has introduced five new colour options for the base HTE variant of its flagship SUV Seltos. This also includes the new Pewter Olive colour.
Kia Seltos
Kia has introduced five new colour options for the base HTE variant of its flagship SUV Seltos. This also includes the new Pewter Olive colour.

Korean auto giant Kia has updated the colour choices of the base variant of its flagship SUV Seltos. The HTE variant, which comes at a starting price of 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), now gets five more choices of exterior colour to pick from. Earlier, this variant was offered only with two exterior colour choices which included Clear White and Sparkling Silver. With the latest additions, the Seltos SUV base variant is now available in seven exterior colour options.

According to Kia's official website, the HTE variant of the Seltos now comes with a wider palette which also includes the new Pewter Olive shade which made its debut in the higher variants when the SUV was launched. The four other new colour options added to this variant are Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Gravity Grey and Aurora Black Pearl. However, this variant continues to get only single-tone colour options. The dual-tone Seltos starts from the GTX+ variants. The top-end X-Line variant gets the Matte Graphite colour exclusively.

The base HTE variant of the Kia Seltos SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. It can churn out 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. Kia claims this variant is capable of offering 17 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

Also watch: Kia Sonet facelift SUV first drive review

In terms of features, the Seltos base variant comes with a 4.2-inch colour TFT as driver display instead of a digital screen and halogen projector headlights instead of the new LED headlight and DRL units offered in higher variants. However, in terms of safety, Kia offers six airbags as standard in all variants. The base variant also comes with tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist among other safety features.

Also Read : Kia to launch two new electric cars in India by next year

Kia offers Seltos SUV in India priced between 10.90 lakh and 20.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in its new iteration last year, the Seltos SUV rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others in the compact SUV segment.

First Published Date: 24 May 2024, 13:07 PM IST
