Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Which MPV should you buy?

Kia India recently introduced the new generation of the Carnival in the Indian market. This is the second generation of the MPV that comes to India through the CBU route. The previous generation of the Carnival was a direct rival to the Toyota Innova HyCross . Selecting between the two MPVs can be a bit difficult considering the huge price difference. So, here is a quick comparison between the two.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Pricing

The outgoing version of the Kia Carnival was priced at ₹33 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the new generation of the Kia Carnival costs ₹63.90 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the top-end trim of the Toyota Innova HyCross costs ₹30.98 lakh ex-showroom.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Specs

Just like the previous generation, the new Carnival is also being offered with just a 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 191 bhp of max power and 441 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Specifications Comparison Toyota Innova Hycross Kia Carnival Engine 1987.0 cc 2151.0 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) Diesel Check detailed comparison

On the other hand, the Innova HyCross is offered with a 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine. The engine itself puts out 171 bhp and 209 Nm whereas with the hybrid system, the combined power output jumps to 182 bhp. Both powertrains come mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Dimensions

The Innova Hycross measures 4,775 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, 1,795 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The Carnival is substantially longer, wider and also has more wheelbase. It measures 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, and 1,775 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,090 mm. Both MPVs have 18-inch alloy wheels.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Features

The Carnival is equipped with a range of features, including dual 12.3-inch curved displays for both infotainment and the instrument cluster, a three-zone climate control system, a head-up display, and a premium 12-speaker Bose sound system. It also offers wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with connected car technology. The standard configuration accommodates seven passengers in a 2+2+3 layout and includes a four-spoke steering wheel, dual electric sunroofs, and second-row captain's seats that provide both heating and ventilation.

Additional amenities comprise a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a powered tailgate, and power sliding rear doors, among others. Regarding safety, the vehicle is equipped with eight airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Assist Control, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), vehicle stability management (VSM), parking sensors at the front, rear, and sides, as well as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology.

Kia EV9 launched at ₹1.29 crore, will offer 561 km of range

The Hycross is equipped with a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It offers ventilated front seats, a memory function for the driver's seat, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, a rear sunshade, a 360-degree camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a powered leg rest in the second row, and quilted leather upholstery. Additionally, it features a 9-speaker JBL sound system and various other amenities.

In terms of safety, the vehicle is fitted with six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Hold assist, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that include Lane-keep assist, Adaptive cruise control, a Blind spot monitor, Automatic high beam, and rear cross-traffic alert.

