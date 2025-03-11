Kia Carens petrol variants in more demand than diesel.

Kia India recently announced that they have sold over 2 lakh units of the Carens in the Indian market. It has been three years since the MPV was launched and the brand has revealed that the petrol engine is in more demand with over 58 per cent of users opting for the petrol engine.

Kia Carens petrol engines

Kia sells Carens with two petrol engine options. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. The naturally aspirated unit produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Then there is the turbo petrol unit that puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Kia Carens diesel engine

There is also a diesel engine offered with the Carens. It is also a 1.5-litre unit and is tuned for 115 bhp and 250 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Kia also revealed that 32 per cent of buyers opted for the automatic transmission or the iMT. This was expected as the problem of traffic increased and peoplestarted considering automatic transmission over the manual gearbox. Also, 28 per cent of customers opted for a variant which is equipped with a sunroof. Again, a feature that is becoming more and more popular in the Indian market. And 95 per cent of the total product sale came from the 7-seater models making it a true family car.

What are the rivals of the Kia Carens?

Kia Carens competes with the Toyota Rumion, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Maruti Suzuki XL6. In the budget-friendly segment, the Renault Triber is available, while the premium options include the Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

What are the variants of the Kia Carens?

Kia Carens is available in five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury Plus and X-Line.

What is the price of the Kia Carens?

The prices of the Kia Carens start at ₹10.60 lakh and goes up to ₹19.70 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

