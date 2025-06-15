HT Auto
search icon
Kia Carens Facelift Left Side View
UPCOMING

KIA Carens Facelift

Exp. Launch on 15 Jun 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
11 - 21 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
News
News

Carens Facelift Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1462.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Carens Facelift: 1497.0 cc

Category average

View all Carens Facelift Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Kia Carens Facelift

Carens Facelift Launch Date

The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025.

Carens Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹11 - 21 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1497 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol

Carens Facelift Seating Capacity

The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to be a 7 Seater model.

Carens Facelift Rivals

Kia Carens, Kia Syros, Tata Blackbird, Toyota Rumion and Maruti Suzuki XL6 are sought to be the major rivals to Kia Carens Facelift.

...Read More

rs logo
rs logo

Car Insurance from

₹2094*?

Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Carens Facelift.
Kia Carens Facelift
Kia Syros
VS
Kia Carens Facelift
Select model
Kia Syros
Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left Side View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Kia Carens Facelift Alternatives

Kia Carens

Kia Carens

10.52 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird

Tata Blackbird

10 - 16.5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

10.44 - 13.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars

Kia Carens Facelift Images

Kia Carens Facelift Image 1
Vehicle Review Contest

Kia Carens Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kia Cars

Kia News

The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV would you like to be in
5 Feb 2025
Kia dispatched over 5k units of Syros to dealerships in January with price announcement taking place on Feb 1.
Kia Syros or army of other sub-compact SUV? Guidebook to buy or not
5 Feb 2025
The Kia Syros is available across five trim level priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17 lakh ex-showroom
Is Kia Syros the most unique Kia SUV in India? Here are top features that makes it stand out
4 Feb 2025
Kia Sonet became the best seller for the carmaker in January 2025 with sales of 7,194 units
Kia India posts sales of 25,025 units in January 2025 with 5 per cent YoY growth. Check details
3 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 1: Union Budget 2025 for automobiles, Kia Syros launched, MG M9 pre-bookings open & more
2 Feb 2025
View all
  News
Explore Other Options

Kia Carens Facelift FAQs

The Kia Carens Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 11-21 Lakhs.
The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1497 cc segment.
The Kia Carens Facelift features a 1497 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Kia Carens Facelift faces competition from the likes of Kia Carens and Kia Syros in the 1497 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Muv Cars

Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2 - 2.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
LM Price in Delhi
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

13.5 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Windsor EV Price in Delhi
Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

19.94 - 31.34 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Innova Hycross Price in Delhi
Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival

63.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Carnival Price in Delhi
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
eMAX 7 Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Muv Cars
Cars & BikesNew carsKia carsKia Carens Facelift