Kia Carens Clavis to launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

The Kia Carens facelift is all set to be launched tomorrow, i.e May 8. Interestingly, alongside the new model, which will be called Kia Carens Clavis , the current model will also be sold. The Clavis will be positioned over the Carens and will act as a premium offering in the mass market MPV segment.

While the Kia Carens starts at ₹ 10.59 lakh and tops out at ₹ 19.70 lakh, it is expected that the Kia Carens Clavis will cost between ₹ 15 lakh to ₹ 22 lakh.

This would mean that the new model will be costlier than the current Carens. While the Kia Carens starts at ₹10.59 lakh and tops out at ₹19.70 lakh, it is expected that the Kia Carens Clavis will cost between ₹15 lakh to ₹22 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Here’s all that is expected from the upcoming MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis: Design

The recent teasers released by Kia hint at the fact that the Clavis will debut a bold new design language. While its size and proportions are expected to be somewhat similar to the Carens, subtle yet significant design elements will set it apart.

These include a more muscular bumper design, a fresh set of alloy wheels, updated lighting elements, and the addition of roof rails — all contributing to a stronger, more assertive road presence. This design approach is in line with Kia’s global styling direction and aims to give the Clavis a modern and commanding look.

Kia Carens Clavis: Cabin and features

Given its position above the Carens, the Clavis will likely focus heavily on in-cabin comfort and convenience. Alongside the anticipated ventilated rear seats and panoramic sunroof, the Clavis might feature soft-touch materials, upgraded upholstery, improved noise insulation, and other touches that enhance the overall premium feel of the cabin. These additions could make it an appealing choice for families and urban buyers looking for comfort and practicality without compromising on style or features.

In terms of features, the Clavis is expected to raise the bar. The teaser has confirmed the presence of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), LED projector headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps, a panoramic sunroof, and a fully digital driver’s display.

Beyond this, buyers can anticipate a long list of premium additions such as a 360-degree parking camera, ventilated rear seats, a redesigned dashboard, new interior colour themes, and possibly a larger infotainment system. These enhancements clearly position the Clavis as a more upscale offering compared to the Carens.

Kia Carens Clavis: Specs

Under the hood, the Clavis is likely to carry forward the same engine options as the Carens, ensuring a tried-and-tested mechanical base. This means there could be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque could also be offered, paired with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

Additionally, a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 115 bhp and 250 Nm of torque may be available with both manual and automatic transmission options. These engine choices offer a good balance between performance and efficiency, catering to a wide range of buyers.

