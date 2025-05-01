HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Clavis Teased For The First Time, Will Unveil On May 8th

Kia Clavis teased for the first time, will unveil on May 8th

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 May 2025, 09:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia Clavis and Carens, both will continue to be on sale in the Indian market.
Kia Clavis will share its engine options with the Carens.
Kia Clavis will share its engine options with the Carens.

Kia India has released the teaser for its new car, which will be called Clavis. It will be positioned above the Carens, which will continue to be on sale in the Indian market. The design on the Clavis is all-new, which is in line with other Kia models that are currently on sale. When the Carens was first launched, people were a bit sceptical about it, but it did phenomenally well, and it can be expected that the same could be true for the upcoming Clavis.

The teaser film that Kia has released does show few highlights of the Clavis. It will come with ADAS Level 2 and LED projector headlamps along with LED Daytime Running Lamps. Apart from this, a panoramic sunroof and a fully digital driver's display is also visible in the teaser.

The Clavis has a side profile which is inspired by SUVs.
The Clavis has a side profile which is inspired by SUVs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens Facelift
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 - 21 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Carens Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
Engine Icon3298.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers

The overall proportions are expected to stay more or less the same but because of the redesigned bumper, lighting elements, roof rails and a new set of alloy wheels, the Clavis will have a slightly stronger road presence when compared to the Carens.

Considering that the Clavis will be positioned above the Carens, it is expected that it will also get more features. So, expect might get ventilated rear seats, there would be a redesigned dashboard along with new upholstery and colours. Other features that can be expected are a 360-degree parking camera and a larger infotainment system.

Also Read : Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo review: Family MPV with a hint of excitement?

Kia Clavis specifications

Up-front there will be new lighting elements with three projector lights.
Up-front there will be new lighting elements with three projector lights.

It is expected that the Clavis will share its engine options with the Carens only. So, there could be three engines on offer. First up, there is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that generates 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Additionally, it features a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, available with a 6-speed iMT transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Furthermore, a 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available, producing 115 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 May 2025, 08:32 AM IST
TAGS: Clavis Kia Carens Kia India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.