Kia Carens Clavis: 5 reasons why this MPV can compete with more premium offerings
- Priced from ₹11.50–21.50 lakh, the Kia Clavis offers premium features like dual displays, ADAS and electric tumble seats, challenging MPVs like the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and even the Toyota Innova Crysta in terms of features.
The Kia Carens Clavis had been recently launched with prices ranging from ₹11.50 lakh to ₹21.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Kia Carens Clavis is an MPV, placed slightly above the standard Kia Carens MPV, similar to the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. With this approach, Kia is targeting customers who want an upmarket MPV without stepping into the higher price brackets of models like the Toyota Innova Crysta or Hycross.
The Carens Clavis goes up against popular models such as the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Toyota Rumion, offering a mix of tech, safety, and comfort features that are often missing in this price range.
Here's a closer look at five key areas where the Kia Clavis stands apart:
The Clavis offers a high-end cabin layout with dual 12.3-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and another as a digital driver’s display. This is a notable upgrade over rivals, which mostly come with smaller infotainment screens and traditional analogue dials. These large screens not only enhance visibility but also lend the interior a more premium look.
However, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are not available in the Clavis, a surprising omission considering all its direct rivals offer this convenience. The lower variants offer wireless connectivity for both of them, but they come with a smaller 8-inch display.
Kia has focused on enhancing cabin comfort in the Clavis by including features that are uncommon in most MPVs at this price point. Highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a built-in air purifier with a second-row control display. These features improve day-to-day comfort, particularly in hot or polluted urban conditions.
In comparison, only the XL6 offers ventilated seats, while none of the competitors offer a sunroof or an integrated air purifier.
Safety tech sees a significant upgrade in the Clavis, with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) included as part of the package. Features such as auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist offer more driver support, especially on highways, a segment-first offering among its direct rivals.
In addition, the Clavis gets a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, which make it easier to drive and park in crowded urban settings. Most competitors offer only a reverse camera, with the exception of the XL6, which also features a 360-degree camera.
The Clavis brings added convenience with its electronic parking brake with auto hold, replacing the conventional handbrake and giving the centre console a cleaner design. This also contributes to ease of use in stop-go traffic conditions. None of the competitors, including the XL6 or even the Innova Crysta, offer this feature, all relying on manual handbrake levers.
Getting into the third row is easier in the Clavis, thanks to the electric one-touch tumble function on the second-row seats. This is a step up from the manual tumble operation in the Innova Crysta, and a feature not available in the Ertiga, XL6, or Rumion. For families or elderly passengers, this small upgrade can make a noticeable difference in everyday usability.
