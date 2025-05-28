Kia Carens Clavis: 5 reasons why this MPV can compete with more premium offerings

The Kia Carens Clavis had been recently launched with prices ranging from ₹11.50 lakh to ₹21.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Kia Carens Clavis is an MPV, placed slightly above the standard Kia Carens MPV, similar to the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. With this approach, Kia is targeting customers who want an upmarket MPV without stepping into the higher price brackets of models like the Toyota Innova Crysta or Hycross.

The Carens Clavis goes up against popular models such as the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Toyota Rumion, offering a mix of tech, safety, and comfort features that are often missing in this price range.

Here's a closer look at five key areas where the Kia Clavis stands apart: