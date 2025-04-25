Kia India rolls out 1.5 million ‘Make in India’ vehicles, gears up for launch of new Carens

Kia India has announced that they have sold over 1.5 million cars in India that were ‘made in India’. All these vehicles were produced at Anantapur manufacturing plant. The milestone car to commemorate this achievement was the Carens, which has gained quite a bit of popularity in the Indian market.

Kia facility at Anantapur has so far manufactured over 700,668 units (46.7 per cent) of Seltos, followed by 519,064 units (34.6 per cent) of the Sonet, 241,582 units (16.1 per cent) of the Carens, 23,036 units (1.5 per cent) of the Syros and 16,172 units (1.1 per cent) of the Carnival.

On the occasion, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Rolling out our 1.5 millionth 'Make in India' vehicle is a proud and emotional moment for Kia India and every partner who has been a part of this journey. From the very first Seltos to the 1.5 millionth Carens today, each car stands as a testament to the trust, love, and support of our customers and partners. We are deeply grateful for this association and look forward to continuing our pursuit of automotive excellence. The future of Kia India looks bright as we remain steadfast in driving innovation, offering industry-leading products, and shaping the mobility landscape in India."

New Kia Carens

The new Carens is expected to be sold alongside the current one. It will be revealed on May 8th. The Carens was launched back in 2022 and at first people were a bit skeptical about it however, it proved everyone wrong by selling over 2 lakh units since the. The exterior will showcase a refreshed array of lighting components both at the front and rear, accompanied by redesigned bumpers. Additionally, the sides will feature a new set of alloy wheels. Regarding its features, the Carens is already well-equipped, and with the upcoming update, it is anticipated to include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated rear seats, a fully digital driver's display, a reimagined dashboard, and new upholstery options with various colors. Furthermore, enhancements such as an Advanced Driver Aids System Level 2, a 360-degree parking camera, and a larger instrument cluster are also expected.

