Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens get new variant. Check details

Kia India has announced the launch of the Gravity variant of the Seltos, Sonet and the Carens.
The new Gravity variant has been launched in order to celebrate Kia India’s fifth anniversary.
Positioned above the HTX variant, the Seltos Gravity trim level gets powered by Smartstream G1.5 Petrol engine mated to either a six speed manual transmission or IVT and is priced at ₹16.63 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹18.06 lakh
The new variant also gets the option for D1.5 CRDi VGT diesel engine mated to a six speed manual transmission and is priced at ₹18.21 lakh.
The Kia Seltos Gravity trim features a dash cam, a 10.25 inch Digital LCD Cluster, Ventilated Seats for both driver and co-driver, BOSE speaker system, and an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold
It is available in three colours—Glacial White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, and Dark Gun Metal (Matte)
The Kia Sonet Gravity offers three engine options: a 1.2L petrol with 5-speed manual, a 1.0L turbo petrol with 6-speed iMT, and a 1.5L diesel with 6-speed manual. Prices start at ₹10.50 lakh, ₹11.20 lakh, and ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kia Sonet Gravity variant features indigo pera seats with navy stitching, a TGS leather knob, a spoiler, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Available in Pearl White, Aurora Black Pearl, and Matte Graphite paint shades.
The Kia Carens Gravity variant is offered with three engine options: a 1.5L petrol with 6-speed manual, a 1.5L turbo petrol with 6-speed iMT, and a 1.5L diesel with 6-speed manual. Prices are ₹12.10 lakh, ₹13.50 lakh, and ₹14 lakh
The Kia Carens Gravity variant has a dash cam, a sunroof, artificial black leather seats, a d-Cut leather steering wheel, leatherette door centre trims and armrests, LED map and room lamps, and the Gravity Emblem. It is positioned above the Premium (O) trim.