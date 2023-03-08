HT Auto
Int'l Women’s Day 2023: ICICI Lombard offers complimentary RSA to female drivers

Insurance provider ICICI Lombard has announced complimentary roadside assistance (RSA) to women motorists on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023. The company is celebrating the month of March as women’s month and aims to empower female drivers with its complimentary RSA program, which will be available till March 31, 2023. In addition to RSA, the insurance provider is also offering complimentary health check-ups to 10,000 women on a first-cum-first serve basis.

08 Mar 2023, 10:30 AM
ICICI Lombard's complimentary RSA is available till the end of March 2023
The complimentary roadside assistance will help women drivers cope with car breakdowns, accidents, flat tyre, loss of fuel, electrical failure and more. Women motorists need to call ICICI Lombard’s customer care for assistance to avail of the service. Meanwhile, the health diagnostic check-up service includes CBC, thyroid profile, vitamin D and B12, RBS, and Ferratin (Iron study).

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, “At ICICI Lombard, we inculcate a special focus on women’s health, both physical and financial. Traditionally women, who take care of the entire family, often neglect their own health. This International Women’s Day (IWD) we, as a company want to acknowledge their tremendous contribution and spread awareness for women to take charge of their health through these initiatives. In addition, women as a segment remain highly underpenetrated, hence it is our endeavour to accelerate the change and encourage more women to take an active part in their insurance and financial decision-making."

The complimentary roadside assistance will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Furthermore, ICICI says it intends to conduct a comprehensive training programme to recruit and educate more women agents and brokers in order to reach out to more women customers.

