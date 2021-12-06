Home > Auto > Cars > In pics: Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is a virtual masterpiece

In pics: Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is a virtual masterpiece

5 Photos . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 10:20 AM IST HT Auto Desk
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept car has been showcased for the virtual world and will be part of the next Gran Turismo game scheduled for a March release.
Porsche has also unveiled a real-world prototype version of Vision Gran Turismo concept car.
The concept is designed to be electric although further in-game spec details aren't known. 
A look at the cabin of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo.
Porsche says the Vision Gran Turismo has been deigned by a team that has members who are also active gamers.
