In pics: Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is a virtual masterpiece 5 Photos . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 10:20 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept car has been showcased for the virtual world and will be part of the next Gran Turismo game scheduled for a March release. 2/5Porsche has also unveiled a real-world prototype version of Vision Gran Turismo concept car. 3/5The concept is designed to be electric although further in-game spec details aren't known. 4/5A look at the cabin of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo. 5/5Porsche says the Vision Gran Turismo has been deigned by a team that has members who are also active gamers.