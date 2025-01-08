Hyundai Venue, Verna, Grand i10 Nios get new variants and lineup-wide updates

Hyundai Motor India has launched new variants of the Verna , Venue and the Grand i10 Nios . Besides the new variants, Hyundai Venue, Verna and the Grand i10 Nios have also been updated with new features.

While the Hyundai Venue and the Grand i10 Nios get one new variant each, the Verna gets two new variants. In addition to the new variants, Hyundai has

The Hyundai Venue 1.2 L MPi Petrol SX Executive MT has been launched at ₹10.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Being the top of the line naturally aspirated petrol variant, it gets features such as electric sunroof, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart Key with push button start/stop and fully automatic temperature control (FATC). Alongside the introduction of the new variant, the Hyundai Venue lineup has also been updated with several feature enhancements.

Hyundai VENUE Kappa 1.2 L MPi Petrol S MT and S+ MT now get a rear camera and wireless charger enhancing driving experience with added functionality. Meanwhile the S(O) MT variant now features a smart key with push button start/stop. In addition to smart key, the Knight edition of the variant comes with wireless charger, further elevating its premium appeal. The S(O)+ Adventure MT variant now gets a smart key with push button start/stop and wireless charger.

Hyundai Verna: New variants and updates

The Hyundai Verna meanwhile sees the addition of two new variants,the 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT and the 1.5L MPi petrol S IVT, priced at ₹ ₹13.62 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹15.27 lakh, respectively. The new turbo petrol variant gets several key features such aselectric Sunroof, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC), wireless smartphone charger and rear camera with dynamic guidelines among others.

Meanwhile, on the outside, the new variant gets 16 inch black alloy wheels with red front brake calipers. The new non turbo petrol variant meanwhile, introduces the iVT transmission option to the Hyundai Verna lineup. It is also equipped with features like a smart electric sunroof, drive modes (ECO, Normal, Sport) and paddle shifters. The existing Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi petrol S MT variant has been upgraded with electric sunroof.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: New variant and updates

The entry level hatchback, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also sees the addition of a new variant, Sportz (O). The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) is available with both manual and automatic transmission options. On the inside, it gets an8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) andsmart key. Meanwhile the exterior gets a set of 15 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and chrome door handles.

In addition to the new variant, Hyundai has also upgraded the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios corporate variant. Both the MT and AMT models of the variant will now include projector headlamps.

