2025 Hyundai Venue spied being tested. Check what upgrades it gets

The next generation Hyundai Venue has been spied on in South Korea for the first time. The spy shots capture the second generation Hyundai Venue fully-camouflaged. Nonetheless, plenty of details have been garnered about the upcoming subcompact SUV which is expected to be launched in 2025.

Internally codenamed asQU2i, the second generation Hyundai Venue has undergone a complete change as compared to the current model. The front grille has undergone a complete transformation, now featuring cuboid-shaped inserts. This new grille is complemented by a split lighting arrangement, with rectangular LED headlights integrated into the bumper and tri-LED daytime running lights (DRLs) positioned above.

The front bumper has also been altered to include a new air dam, contributing to a slightly more dynamic appearance. Along the sides, the Venue will roll on 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, wrapped in MRF tires for a balanced mix of performance and durability. These updates, while subtle, add to the overall stance of the vehicle without being overly aggressive.

At the rear, the Hyundai Venue will feature sleek wraparound LED tail lights, further enhancing its modern design language. The upright pillars remain a distinctive feature, giving the SUV a taller and more upright stance, which may appeal to those looking for a more commanding presence on the road. While details remain unclear, it is likely that the rear bumper will also receive some design adjustments to align with the overall refresh of the vehicle.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Interior spied

The refreshed Hyundai Venue is set to offer a revamped interior, featuring an all-black cabin as one of its primary design elements. However, it’s anticipated that Hyundai may introduce different interior colour schemes depending on the specific market. The dashboard remains under wraps, making it difficult to identify any potential changes, though the seat and headrest designs appear to have been updated, hinting at possible ergonomic improvements.

While exact details on the interior upgrades are still limited, it is expected that the new Venue will include a range of modern gadgets and enhancements (YT/HealerTV)

Hyundai is also likely to incorporate new technology and features in the updated Venue to maintain its competitive edge within the segment. While exact details on the interior upgrades are still limited, it is expected that the new Venue will include a range of modern gadgets and enhancements aimed at keeping up with the rapidly evolving compact SUV market.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Expected powertrain

The second generation Hyundai Venue is expected to carry forward the same mechanical specifications as the current model. The current model gets three sets of petrol engines. The 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol unit generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque while the 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

The 1.2L unit gets paired with either a five speed manual transmission while the turbo petrol engine gets an option for a six speed manual or a seven speed DCT gearbox. The 1.5L diesel engine on offer produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six speed manual transmission.

