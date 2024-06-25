Hyundai Exter, Aura and Grand i10 Nios likely to get dual CNG tanks. Know more

With the rising demand and sales of CNG cars in India Hyundai seems to be eyeing to grab a larger chunk of the rapidly bulging pie. The South Korean car manufacturer has filed trademarks for CNG-related technology in India. According to IP India Services, Hyundai Motor India has filed new trademarks for ‘Hy-CNG’ and ‘Hy-CNG Duo’, which indicate that the automaker is possibly working on dual-cylinder technology for its petrol-CNG bi-fuel cars.

Hyundai India has filed trademarks for ‘Hy-CNG’ and ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ technologies, which could be for single and twin-cylinder CNG tanks in their current

Hyundai India currently sells three different CNG-propelled cars in the country: the Grand i10 Nios hatchback, the Aura compact sedan, and the Exter SUV. The automaker could soon launch the dual-cylinder equipped CNG versions of these models in the country, which would be sold with the Hy-CNG Duo badge, while the single-cylinder variants will be sold as Hy-CNG variants.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Aura 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.44 - 9 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.92 - 8.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.13 - 10.28 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Citroen C3X 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 Lakhs View Details

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

In the Indian passenger vehicle market, petrol-CNG bi-fuel cars have been witnessing a rise in demand and sales across the country over the last couple of years, which is fuelled by several reasons. While the high price of petrol and diesel is one key reason, the significantly lower overall cost of ownership, lower emission and tightening emission norms for petrol and diesel vehicles are also propelling growth for the CNG propulsion technology. Earlier, the CNG was used by commercial vehicle owners, but lately, private vehicle owners too have started increasingly focusing on the same. This is why automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai have started emphasising on this technology.

Tata Motors currently sells its iCNG range of cars with dual-cylinder technology, which allows the owners to fill more CNG enabling them to run longer distances without refuelling and minimising their overall cost of ownership. Eyeing the popularity of the Tata Motors iCNG vehicles, Hyundai too is aiming to ramp up its effort in this segment. The latest trademarks related to its CNG cars come as a testimony to that.

First Published Date: