Hyundai Grand i10 Nios achieves new milestone, sells 4 lakh units in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently revealed that they have sold over four lakh units of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. The hatchback was first introduced back in 2019 as a replacement for the Grand i10. It came with a revamped exterior and interior design when compared to the old Grand i10 and was offered with engines that complied with new emission norms.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Prices

The price of the Grand i10 Nios starts at ₹5.92 lakh ex-showroom and goes up to ₹8.56 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Variants

Hyundai offers five variants of the Grand i10 Nios. There is Era, Magna, Corporate, Sportz, and Asta.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: CNG variants

The mid-spec Magna and Sportz variants are also available with CNG options. They are priced at ₹7.68 lakh and ₹8.23 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Dual-cylinder CNG

Hyundai recently launched the Grand i10 Nios with dual-cylinder technology. The Magna variant costs ₹7.75 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Sportz is priced at ₹8.30 lakh ex-showroom.

The dual-cylinder technology helps in increasing the practicality of the boot. One of the biggest criticisms of CNG vehicles is that the CNG tank takes up the space in the boot so there is no more space for the luggage.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Specs

The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that puts out 82 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 114 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. While running on CNG, the power and torque output falls to 69 bhp and 95 Nm. The AMT transmission is not available with the CNG variants.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Features

The Grand i10 Nios CNG will come with projector headlamps, LED DRL and LED Tail Lamp, Roof rails, shark fin antenna, 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system, footwell lighting, rear AC Vents, tilt steering and much more. In addition, the hatchback boasts of advanced safety features like 6 airbags as standard, TPMS highline, Rear Parking Camera, Day and Night IRVM, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and much more.

