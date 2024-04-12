Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched. What's different?

Hyundai has launched a new Corporate Edition of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market.
It comes with a 17.14 cm touchscreen infotainment system that comes with four speakers with USB and Bluetooth connectivity.
There is 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels and a new Amazon Grey colour.
Hyundai will offer the new variant in Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Teal Blue, Fiery Red and Spark Green colours also.
There is a ‘Corporate’ emblem on the tailgate
The front grille is finished in piano black, the ORVMs and door handles are finished in body colour and there are LED tail lamps along with LED Daytime Running Lamps.
The interior gets a dual-tone grey theme, driver seat height adjustment, footwell lighting, front room lamp, front passenger seat back pocket and a multi-information display.
Moreover, for the convenience of the driver, Hyundai has also added steering wheel mounted controls.
Other features on offer are electric adjustment for ORVMs, auto up-down for driver window, rear AC vents, fast USB Type C charger, passenger vanity mirror, rear power outlet and much more.
It is priced at ₹6.93 lakh for the manual gearbox whereas the AMT gearbox costs ₹7.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory