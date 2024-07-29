Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Which micro SUV is right for you

The Hyundai Exter made its entry into the micro SUV segment in July of the previous year, with a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh. However, the model has since seen a price hike. Directly competing with the popular Tata Punch , the Hyundai Exter aims to captivate buyers with its design and comprehensive feature set.

Both the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch occupy a similar price bracket and are powered by 1.2-liter petrol engines. This positions them as direct rivals in the burgeoning micro SUV space. While the Tata Punch has garnered significant attention and a loyal customer base, Hyundai's strong brand reputation and the Exter's modern appeal pose a formidable challenge.

A detailed comparison of these two models, considering factors such as pricing, features, performance, and design, is essential for consumers making a choice in this competitive segment.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Specs

The Hyundai Exter is slightly smaller than the Tata Punch, but it's marginally taller and has a longer wheelbase. The Exter offers a 391-liter boot space, the largest in its segment, compared to the Punch's 366 liters. The Exter stands out with its height of 1,631 mm.

The Tata Punch has a more traditional SUV stance with a longer and wider body, measuring 3,827 mm in length and 1,742 mm in width. Despite its seemingly greater height, the Exter is actually taller at 1,631 mm, including roof rails.

In terms of wheelbase, the Hyundai Exter leads with 2,450 mm, just ahead of the Punch's 2,445 mm. The Hyundai Exter also excels in boot space with 391 litres, the largest in the segment, while the Tata Punch offers 366 litres.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Powertrain

Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. Also, there is a bi-fuel version of the car as well, which can run on both petrol and CNG. The engine is capable of pumping out 81.86 bhp of peak power and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque.

The Tata Punch is also available in petrol and CNG options. Powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, the SUV pumps out 86.5 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the Tata Punch include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Features

The Tata Punch iCNG boasts a significant advantage in safety, having achieved a 5-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection. While the Hyundai Exter hasn't undergone official crash tests, it offers a robust safety package including six airbags, a tire pressure monitor, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

In terms of in-car technology, the Hyundai Exter takes the lead with a larger 8-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a more modern interface. The Tata Punch counters with a slightly smaller 7-inch system but includes a voice-activated sunroof and a wider array of charging ports. Both models offer essential features like rear parking cameras and steering-mounted controls.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Price

The Hyundai Exter SUV is priced between ₹6.13 lakh and ₹9.38 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch ranges from ₹6.13 lakh to ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. Both SUVs are competitively priced against each other.

