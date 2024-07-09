Hyundai Exter to Tata Punch: Five cars under 10 lakh with CNG powertrain

CNG powertrains have become quite popular in the past few years. This is because the price of petrol has skyrocketed and the amount of CNG stations throughout the country has increased as well. Electric vehicles are still not the first choice for several people because of range anxiety and limited charging networks. When compared, the CNG vehicles can run on CNG as well as petrol. The infrastructure for CNG is rapidly expanding and petrol is already available everywhere. Here are five cars under ₹10 lakh that are available with a CNG powertrain in India.

Hyundai Exter CNG: ₹ 8.43 lakh and ₹ 9.16 lakh

Hyundai Exter is a micro SUV that sits below the Venue in the manufacturer's lineup. It is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can run on CNG. There are two variants of Exter CNG on sale - S and SX. They are priced at ₹8.43 lakh and ₹9.16 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: ₹ 9.29 lakh

Maruti Brezza is one of the most popular sub-4 metre compact SUVs in the Indian market. It is available with a 1.5-litre engine that is capable of running on CNG. Maruti Suzuki offers the Brezza CNG in three variants. However, only the base LXi variant is priced under ₹10 lakh as it costs ₹9.29 lakh ex-showroom.

Tata Punch CNG: ₹ 7.23 lakh and ₹ 9.85 lakh

Tata Punch has been a huge success in the Indian market. It sits below the Nexon in Tata Motors' portfolio. The Punch CNG is available in Pure, Adventure and Accomplished variants. There is also Rhythm and Dazzle packs available with the Adventure and Accomplished variants respectively. The price of the Punch CNG starts at ₹7.23 lakh and goes up to ₹9.85 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG: ₹ 8.46 lakh and ₹ 9.32 lakh

The Fronx is the latest crossover from Maruti Suzuki and it has become quite popular as well. The Fronx is based on the same platform as the Baleno. It is available with a CNG powertrain that is sold in two variants - Delta and Zeta. They are priced at ₹8.46 lakh and ₹9.32 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Tigor CNG: ₹ 7.75 lakh and ₹ 9.55 lakh

Tata Tigor is a compact sedan that might be your only option if you want the convenience of an automatic transmission but running costs of CNG. The homegrown manufacturer is offering an AMT transmission with CNG and prices for it start at ₹8.85 lakh ex-showroom. However, if you do not need the AMT then the prices start at ₹7.75 lakh ex-showroom. And unlike a few other manufacturers, Tata offers the Tigor CNG in the top-end variants as well which come equipped with all the bells and whistles.

