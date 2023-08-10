Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Which one would you choose?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 10, 2023

Hyundai Exter was the first in its segment to offer a CNG kit

 Tata Motors recently launched the CNG version of Punch

Exter CNG comes at a starting price of 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Punch CNG has a starting price of 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Check product page

Exter CNG is offered in two variants while Punch CNG comes in five variants

There are three Punch CNG variants which are priced close to the Hyundai Exter CNG

 Punch CNG gets a dedicated CNG button that is used to switch between CNG and petrol

Both SUVs are powered by a 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol CNG engine

 Exter CNG has a claimed mileage of 27.1 km/kg while Punch CNG is expected to offer nearly 27 km/kg
For detailed report... 
Click Here