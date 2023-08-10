Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Which one would you choose?

Hyundai Exter was the first in its segment to offer a CNG kit
Tata Motors recently launched the CNG version of Punch
Exter CNG comes at a starting price of ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
Punch CNG has a starting price of ₹7.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
Exter CNG is offered in two variants while Punch CNG comes in five variants
There are three Punch CNG variants which are priced close to the Hyundai Exter CNG
Punch CNG gets a dedicated CNG button that is used to switch between CNG and petrol
Both SUVs are powered by a 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol CNG engine
Exter CNG has a claimed mileage of 27.1 km/kg while Punch CNG is expected to offer nearly 27 km/kg