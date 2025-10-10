Hyundai Diwali discounts: Festive offers on Venue, Exter, Alcazar and more

It’s that time of the year when car buyers across India wait for festive offers before making the big purchase, and Hyundai has joined the Diwali cheer with a fresh round of benefits across its popular models. From compact hatchbacks to SUVs with three-row seating, Hyundai’s festive discounts aim to sweeten the deal for buyers looking for both value and features. Here's a closer examination of what each model has to offer, not only in discount, but what the automobile itself has to offer in terms of features and character.

Here are the discounts available on Hyundai models this Diwali in addition to the GST reduction on ex-showroom prices.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

GST Reduction: ₹ 73,808

73,808 Additional Benefits: ₹ 55,000

55,000 Effective Starting Price: ₹ 5,47,278

The Grand i10 Nios has always appealed to urban buyers looking for a stylish, easy-to-drive hatchback with a touch of premiumness. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, wireless charging and even a CNG option for those prioritising running costs. With this festive discount, the Nios becomes an even stronger contender in the entry-level segment.

Key Specs & Features Details Engine Options 1.2L petrol / CNG Transmission 5-speed manual / AMT Touchscreen Infotainment 8-inch with smartphone connectivity Safety Dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors

Hyundai Venue

GST Reduction: ₹ 1,23,659

1,23,659 Additional Benefits: ₹ 50,000

50,000 Effective Starting Price: ₹ 7,26,381

One of Hyundai's most popular sellers, the Venue continues to have multiple powertrains, one of which is the torquey 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The features of this SUV include a sunroof, digital cluster, connected tech and six airbag. With combined GST relief and benefits of over ₹1.7 lakh, the Venue is solidly positioned for Diwali buyers.

Key Specs & Features Details Engine Options 1.2L petrol / 1.0L turbo petrol / 1.5L diesel Transmission Manual / iMT / DCT Infotainment 8-inch connected touchscreen with Bluelink Safety Up to 6 airbags, ESC, hill assist

Hyundai Aura

GST Reduction: ₹ 78,465

78,465 Additional Benefits: ₹ 43,000

43,000 Effective Starting Price: ₹ 5,98,320

The Aura brings sedan practicality in a compact footprint. It gets a spacious cabin, wireless phone connectivity and segment-first convenience features, it also offers CNG for cost-conscious users.

Key Specs & Features Details Engine Options 1.2L petrol / CNG Transmission Manual / AMT Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen Safety 4 airbags standard, ABS, rear camera

Hyundai Exter

GST Reduction: ₹ 51,158

51,158 Additional Benefits: ₹ 45,000

45,000 Effective Starting Price: ₹ 5,48,742

Hyundai’s smallest SUV, the Exter, is targeted at younger buyers. With a dashcam, sunroof, multiple driving modes and six airbags standard, it brings lifestyle elements into the entry segment.

Key Specs & Features Details Engine Options 1.2L petrol / CNG Transmission Manual / AMT Unique Features Built-in dashcam, sunroof (top variant) Safety 6 airbags standard

Hyundai i20

GST Reduction: ₹ 98,053

98,053 Additional Benefits: ₹ 55,000

55,000 Effective Starting Price: ₹ 6,86,865

The i20 continues to dominate the premium hatchback space with its Bose sound system, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment and spacious second row. It balances driving dynamics and comfort, and with the festive offers, it now sits closer to compact sedan territory in terms of pricing.

Key Specs & Features Details Engine Options 1.2L petrol / 1.0L turbo petrol Transmission Manual / CVT / DCT Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen with Bose audio Safety 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS

Hyundai Alcazar

GST Reduction: ₹ 75,376

75,376 Additional Benefits: ₹ 60,000

60,000 Effective Starting Price: ₹ 14,47,305

For families looking at a feature-loaded three-row SUV without stretching to the full-size segment, the Alcazar offers captain seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and multiple powertrains including diesel. With benefits crossing ₹1.3 lakh, the Alcazar becomes one of the most value-packed three-row options this festive season.

Key Specs & Features Details Seating Configuration 6 & 7-seater options Engine Options 1.5L turbo petrol / 1.5L diesel Transmission Manual / Automatic Features Panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera

