Hyundai Creta continues to rule Indian SUV space. What makes it so popular?

Hyundai has claimed that the Creta SUV sold 117,458 units between January and July 2025, representing an eight per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The Hyundai Creta SUV has been finding an increasing road presence over the last few years. The Indian mid-size SUV market has become intensely competitive over the last couple of years, with the arrival of models like Kia Seltos , Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara , Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder , and many more introducing feature-packed options. Despite the increasing competition, Hyundai Creta has never lost its top position in the Indian SUV market. During June 2025, Hyundai dispatched 15,786 units of Creta, which made the SUV not just the best-selling model but also the highest-selling car in all segments for the third month in a row.

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in India for quite some time.

The Hyundai Creta experienced a robust Q4 FY2025 performance. In between January and March, the SUV registered 52,898 units. During FY25, Creta tallied 194,871 units, marking a 20 per cent YoY growth, and came third as the highest-selling car of the fiscal. The Creta has been in business in the country for a decade and has consistently maintained a strong position, despite tough competition. It underwent a midlife update in 2024, which made the SUV more stylish and tech-loaded.

Here are key reasons why the Hyundai Creta stands out in India's SUV market.

Stylish design philosophy

The Hyundai Creta, with its latest facelift, comes with an eye-catching design. It gets a large rectangular grille, dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED lighting elements at both the front and rear. This design philosophy grabs attention at the very first glimpse. Hyundai also offers the Creta in a sportier-looking iteration, Hyundai Creta N Line, which comes with more aggressive styling, highlighted by striking red accents, larger 18-inch alloy wheels with red-painted brake callipers, among others.

Plush feature-packed cabin

The Hyundai Creta comes with a plush and comfortable cabin, offering an upmarket vibe. The current model features a dark grey and light grey theme, while the dashboard boasts a rubber-like texture complemented by glossy black and copper highlights. The seats are upholstered in a grey and white palette. The seats offer ample headroom, leg space and knee room. Besides that, it gets a feature-packed appearance. It gets a dual integrated screen setup, including digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone AC, connected car tech and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. Other features include a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with powered adjustment functionality, a panoramic sunroof, sunblinds, reclining rear seats, and a central armrest with two cup holders.

Host of safety features

Hyundai Creta comes equipped with a wide range of safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes. Also, it gets a level 2 ADAS suite like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection, among others.

Wide powertrain range

Another key USP increasing the appeal of the Hyundai Creta is the availability of a range of powertrains. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is the most powerful and fun to drive motor among all three power mills of Creta. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers a balance of power and fuel efficiency. Transmission choices available with the naturally aspirated petrol engine include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The turbo-petrol motor gets a six-speed manual unit, which is available only with N Line, while there is a seven-speed DCT unit. The diesel variant comes with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as an option. There is an all-electric avatar of the SUV as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: