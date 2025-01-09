Hyundai Creta EV vs Creta ICE: Interior design differences comparison
- The Hyundai Creta EV comes with a slightly different interior theme and a few additional features in comparison to the Creta ICE.
Hyundai Creta EV is all set to be showcased to the world in the flesh for the first time at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric SUV shares a wide range of design elements with its ICE sibling. However, there are certain design differences as well, which include some changes that are specific to any electric car.
We have already compared the exterior design differences of the Hyundai Creta Electric and Creta ICE. However, the design changes are not only limited to the exterior, the cabin of the Hyundai Creta EV has also received some updates that make it distinctive compared to the Creta ICE.
Here is a quick look at the interior design differences between the Creta EV and Creta ICE.
At first glance, the dashboard design of both the Creta EV and Creta ICE looks similar. But, a detailed look will reveal the differences. The Creta Electric has a black-and-white theme as opposed to the ICE-powered Creta’s grey-and-white colour scheme. The Creta Electric has a new three-spoke steering wheel, while the ICE-powered Creta comes with a four-spoke steering wheel. They have different centre consoles. The Creta ICE has an aeroplane-style gear lever, two cupholders, an electronic parking brake and buttons for seat ventilation and a rotary dial for controlling both drive and terrain modes. The Creta EV gets a simpler layout with a drive mode dial, two cupholders and seat ventilation buttons. Also, the drive selector is placed behind the steering wheel in the Creta EV.
The Hyundai Creta EV gets a digital key feature which allows the electric SUV to be opened via an authorised smartphone. Also, it comes with an in-car payment feature that allows the vehicle’s charging amount to be paid from the infotainment screen. Besides that, the Hyundai Creta EV gets purple ambient lighting, while the ICE version has an amber theme. Other exclusive features the upcoming electric SUV gets over its ICE sibling include vehicle-to-load (V2L), electric boss mode and a seatback table.
