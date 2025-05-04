Hyundai Creta leads sales for second time in a row. Here's what makes it so popular

At the beginning of 2024, Hyundai introduced a mid-cycle update to the vehicle, with changes to the exterior design and cabin features, in line with varying consumer preferences with constantly changing styles and in-car technology. The remarkable success of the Creta causes us to ask an interesting question: how has it been able to stay relevant in the highly competitive compact SUV segment? Here are some aspects of the Creta that define its availableness.

The Hyundai Creta has gone on to become the best selling passenger vehicle in April 2025, marking its second consecutive run to the top spot. The compact SUV from the stables of Hyundai was also the best seller in the Indian passenger vehicle market in March 2025. Since its introduction in 2016, the Hyundai Creta has been a familiar sight on Indian roads.

1 Design The updated Hyundai Creta got a refreshed exterior design while maintaining the familiar lines of a subcompact SUV. The front features a wide, rectangular grille that establishes the visual identity for the car and the side view with dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels is snazzy as well. It has connected LED light signatures front and back which makes it look sleeker. Hyundai has also segmented the Creta line through variant-specific styling. There is one variant, the Knight Edition, which provides a darker appearance with blacked-out items such as the grille, alloy wheels, and roof rails—a more demure, stealthy appearance for the vehicle. There is also a performance-focused N Line grade. That adopts a bolder, more dynamic design approach, with red accent styling trim, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, and red brake calipers—features engineered to provide an added dynamic visual tone. The recently launched Hyundai Creta Electric, on the other hand, receives alternative design features such as pixelated front bumper, inspired by other electric offerings from the carmaker like the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

2 Cabin The interior of the Hyundai Creta is designed with contrast and texture. The dashboard has a dual-tone scheme with dark and light grey tones, and a soft-touch coating adds to the haptic experience. Copper accents and matte-black inserts subtly break the monotony and provide visual depth without being ostentatious. The seat trim is a subdued grey-and-white design that adds to an open feeling and visual calmness. These elements, as a whole, create a well-rounded interior that leans toward a refined, plain look.

3 Features One major reason why Hyundai Creta is such a big success lies in the extensive feature list across the wide number of variants. The interior houses a twin-screen system—10.25 inches each—that double-ups as instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The infotainment screen has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility. There is dual-zone climate control, connected car features, and an eight-speaker audio setup tuned by Bose. The added comfort features such as a wireless charging pad, front ventilated seats, and a powered driver's seat have also helped the Creta in its success. A panoramic sunroof, which is also gaining traction with Indian buyers.

4 Safety Hyundai Creta boasts an extensive lineup of safety measures for active as well as passive safety. As part of standard features, these comprise six airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution, stability management, hill-start assist, and all-wheel disc brakes. There's also a tyre pressure monitoring system for providing perfect driving conditions. With the update, Hyundai had also added Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to the Creta. These features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and blind spot monitoring. All these technologies combine to improve driver alertness and situational awareness, particularly in heavy traffic or highway driving situations.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Engine options One of the reasons why Hyundai Creta is so successful is that it offers multiple engine options to suit diverse driving preferences. Customers can opt between three engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol engine, which has a naturally aspirated unit with 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque and is offered either with a manual 6-speed or CVT transmission, will be perfect for everyday city runs. The top-of-the-range turbo-petrol engine offers the highest of the lot with a torque capacity of 158 bhp and 253 Nm and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This engine comes with a 6-speed manual in the sportier N Line trim for drivers wishing for more of a driver's car experience. There is a 114 bhp 250 Nm diesel engine that comes with manual and auto options to provide an excellent mix of performance and economy on longer journeys. With these engine options, the Creta truly has something for many different types of drivers—efficiency seekers, a sport driver, or just in between

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: