Hyundai Tucson SUV has scored a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

Published Dec 01, 2024

Tucson SUV became the first Hyundai car tested by Bharat NCAP

Hyundai Tucson scored 30.84 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection (AOP) category

Tucson scored third-highest AOP score after Tata Punch EV and Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Hyundai Tucson SUV scored 41 out of 49 in child occupant protection (COP) category

Bharat NCAP crash tested the Hyundai Tucson SUV's 2.0-litre petrol AT Signature variant

Tucson gets 6 airbags, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers, ESC and ISOFIX anchors as standard safety features

The Hyundai Tucson also complies with AIS-100 pedestrian protection norms

Additionally, the Hyundai Tucson gets hill hold control, TPMS, reverse camera, front and rear sensors, and Level-2 ADAS as options

With the Tucson SUV crash tested, Hyundai joins the Tata Motors and Mahindra, whose cars have been tested by Bharat NCAP
