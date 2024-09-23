Hyundai begins exports of made-in-India Exter SUV to South Africa

Hyundai Motor India has announced the expansion of its exports business. The company stated that it has commenced the exports of the Hyundai Exter to South Africa. Interestingly, Exter becomes the eight model from the company’s lineup to be exported from India.

Hyundai commenced the export of Exter by dispatching the first lot of 996 units to South Africa. Exter will be Hyundai’s eighth model offering in the country after Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line and Alcazar.

Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said that South Africa has always been an important export market for the company, as most of the models that are manufactured at the India factory in Tamil Nadu are exported to South Africa. Additionally, 2024 marks a milestone for Hyundai Motor India as it marks 20 years of exporting products to South Africa.

Hyundai Exter: Recent updates

Earlier this month, Hyundai announced the introduction of two additional variants of the car with Exter S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) - both with sunroofs. The new variants are priced at ₹7.86 lakh (for S(O)+ with manual transmission) and ₹8.44 lakh for the S+ with AMT.

Both Exter S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) come with electric sunroof, digital cluster with coloured TFT driver display, eight-inch infotainment screen, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more. While these features were already available on the Exter, one had to opt for the top variant of the model for these.

Meanwhile in July 2024, Hyundai launched theExter CNG in the Indian market with dual-cylinder technology. It will be available in three variants - S, SX and Knight Edition. The price of the Exter Hy- CNG Duo starts at ₹8.50 lakh and goes up to ₹9.38 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Hyundai Exter Hy- CNG Duo will be competing againstTata Punch CNG which also gets a dual-cylinder technology. Having said that, Hyundai will also offer the Punch with a single tank of CNG as well.

