Hyundai hiked the pricing of Exter SUV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 08, 2023

The automaker has hiked pricing of Exter SUV between 5,000 and 16,000

This price hike is appliesto four of the SUV's six trims: EX(O), S, SX and SX(O)

The SX(O) Connect dual-tone automatic trim of Exter SUV gets smallest price hike

The SX(O) Connect dual-tone manual trim has been slapped with the biggest price hike

Rest of the trims have received an uniform price hike of 10,400

With the price hike, the top-spec trim of the Exter SUV now comes priced at 10.10 lakh, instead of 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Exter was launched just two months back at a starting price of 6 lakh

The Exter comes loaded with a wide range of advanced tech-driven features

It competes with rivals like Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the small SUV segment
