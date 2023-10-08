The automaker has hiked pricing of Exter SUV between ₹5,000 and ₹16,000
This price hike is appliesto four of the SUV's six trims: EX(O), S, SX and SX(O)
The SX(O) Connect dual-tone automatic trim of Exter SUV gets smallest price hike
The SX(O) Connect dual-tone manual trim has been slapped with the biggest price hike
Rest of the trims have received an uniform price hike of ₹10,400
With the price hike, the top-spec trim of the Exter SUV now comes priced at ₹10.10 lakh, instead of ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom)
Exter was launched just two months back at a starting price of ₹6 lakh
The Exter comes loaded with a wide range of advanced tech-driven features
It competes with rivals like Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the small SUV segment