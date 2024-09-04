Honda Elevate turns one: Key hits and misses

After much consideration, Honda launched the Elevete, its first compact SUV in the market on September 4, 2023. At the time, the compact SUV space had eight more products and the segment was led by Hyundai Creta. While everyone was anticipating a breakthrough product, the Honda Elevate turned out to be a typical Honda product, in the right way. The Honda Elevate has been the top seller for the brand since its launch.

The Honda Elevate was adequately feature loaded with amenities like a larger touchscreen auto climate control and ADAS Level 2 features. It became the most affordable product in its segment to get ADAS capabilities. Even after one year and launch of multiple new products in the segment, the Honda Elevate has a place of its own in the market. Lets take a look at its key hits and misses.